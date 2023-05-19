Elections in Turkey: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are supported by the far right before the second round





ANKARA Political traffic in Turkey heated up on Friday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu courted the country’s far-right electoral alliance ahead of a critical runoff that will determine whether the incumbent can extend his reign to a new term. Sinan Ogan, the far-right Ata Alliances presidential candidate who won more than 5% of the vote in the first round of the presidential race on May 14, met with Erdogan in a surprise meeting Friday at the president’s office in the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. The duo remained tight-lipped about the meeting, but footage shared by the Turkish presidency showed the pair solemnly shaking hands. The meeting, which was not announced on the Presidents’ Daily Schedule, came just hours after Erdogan appeared to rule out possible negotiations with Ogan in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson. Erdogan told CNN he would not comply with Ogans’ wishes. I’m not a person who likes to negotiate that way, CNN quoted him as saying. Government critics, meanwhile, criticized Erdogan’s choice of venue for the meeting, saying the presidential office was used for electoral purposes. The surprise meeting came less than an hour after a meeting between main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Umit Ozdag, the architect of the Ogans Ata Alliance, in Ankara. Kilicdaroglu described the talks as fruitful. Ozdag, in turn, said they received answers to a number of questions they had and will share their assessment with the public in the coming days. The Ogans alliance is made up of five parties, including far-right leader Ozdags Zafer (Victory Party). Ozdag has drawn attention ahead of the May 14 election with its anti-immigrant messages. Ogan, who has been in the international and domestic spotlight since the election, has formulated five demands he says must be met before endorsing any of the rival presidential candidates, some of which include the rapid return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. and maintaining a current constitutional provision that qualifies all Turkish citizens as “Turks”. Before meeting Erdogan, Ogan held talks with the opposition camp, meeting with the Ahmet Davutoglus Gelecek (Future) party in Ankara on Thursday. Gelecek, who is part of the main opposition-led six-party bloc, described the meeting as very positive. Speaking earlier this week, Ozdag said they would share their decision on whether and who they would endorse one of the two candidates. Support from far-right alliances became particularly critical for Kilicdaroglu after Erdogan finished the first round almost 5% ahead of him. The unexpected rise of the far right forced Kilicdaroglu to turn the wheel to the right, deviating from the unifying messages he deployed during his campaign. In a jingoistic tone, the main opposition leader claimed this week that there were some 10 million refugees living in Turkey and that he would deport them all as soon as he was elected. He also reinforced his rhetoric on the fight against terrorism. According to official election results released by Turkey’s High Electoral Commission on Friday, Erdogan received 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu and Ogan obtained 44.88% and 5.17% respectively.

