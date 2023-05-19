As budget talks stall, Trump pushes dangerous default system





Just yesterday, amid an impending default deadline, there was cautious optimism about fiscal talks. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had little positive to say lately, told reporters I see the way we can get to an agreement.

That optimism was rare this morning as Republicans walked away from the negotiating table, suggesting White House officials are unreasonable. (Here’s a radical thought: Those running an extortion scheme and threatening to impose deliberate economic disaster on Americans should probably avoid using the word reasonable.)

In order to give lawmakers enough time to approve the legislation before a Republican-mandated disaster, McCarthy said he would like to see a deal done by this weekend. As things stand, his GOP representatives in the talks aren’t even at the negotiating table, and it’s an open question whether they’ll return.

By all appearances, it is likely that Donald Trump will be pleased with the developments.

During last week’s town hall event on CNN, the former president, who has said very little about his party’s debt ceiling crisis in recent months, was quite candid about his stance. I say to the Republicans out there, congressmen, senators though [Democrats] don’t give yourself massive cuts, you’re going to have to default, Trump said, failing to note the investments he wants to eliminate.

Over the weekend, via his social media platform, the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination added that his party should proceed by default unless Republicans get ALL they are asking for in terms of cost reduction.

This morning, Trump was equally unsubtle, issuing this missive:

REPUBLICANS SHOULD NOT MAKE A DEBT CEILING AGREEMENT UNLESS THEY GET EVERYTHING THEY WANT (including “the kitchen sink”). THIS IS THE WAY DEMOCRATS HAVE ALWAYS DEALED WITH US. DO NOT BEND!!!

The idea that Democrats treated Republicans this way is not just wrong, it has been contradicted by Trump himself: he actually praised Democrats for not triggering a debt ceiling crisis during his presidency.

But even putting that aside, what Trump is describing is a scenario in which the White House and the majority of the Senate agree to literally every right-wing demand from the GOP, or the Republicans should impose disaster on the world.

That’s enough to make you wonder if the former president wants to see an economic disaster.

As dire as this crisis is, there’s a fun angle to keep in mind: The Speaker of the House was asked this week about the former president and his apparent eagerness to push a default scheme.

I think President Trump is a great negotiator, McCarthy replied. I think President Trump, when he does that, is trying to help the negotiations.

A variety of words come to mind to describe recent rhetoric from past presidents on default. Useful is not one of them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/budget-talks-pause-trump-pushes-dangerous-default-scheme-rcna85295 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos