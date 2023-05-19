Why I will never vote for Donald Trump again





David Blaska

JOHN HART, STATE NEWSPAPER

As an ever Trump alternate delegate, I was not allowed to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio until the last desperate protest died down and the man was named in completely safe. This is how I earned the scarlet letters RINO.

If true, I have been an In Name Only Republican for the past 32 years despite voting for Donald Trump in 2020 after a successful presidency.

Not after Trump sent the mob to the United States Capitol to prevent the constitutional transfer of power on January 6, 2021. If it was an FBI conspiracy led by a guy named Epps, like the RITO (Republicans In Trump Only) insists, not a single Proud Boy or Oath Keeper convicted of seditious conspiracy has raised this defense.

Not after the sore loser promised to forgive those cop-bashing seditionists.

People also read…

Not after calling a policeman defending the Capitol a thug.

Not after the 45th president continues to blame his loyal vice president, whom he ruthlessly left in harm’s way, for not overthrowing the Constitution.

Even Fox News doesn’t believe the stolen election lie. As Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani told Arizona lawmakers: We have a lot of theories. We just don’t have the evidence. Sixty-one state and federal courts agreed. Many of them were Trump appointees.

Wisconsin secretary of state has no role in overseeing vote – thank goodness

Isn’t it time to switch horses after Trump and his endorsed nominees limp in swing states like Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona? Blame liberal Dane County all you want, but former President George W. Bush won 33% of the county’s vote against Al Gore in 2000, while Trump-backed Tim Michels could only manage 20 % in Dane County last year in its failed bid. When a sitting Republican lawmaker barely holds office in a state Senate district in the northern suburbs of Milwaukees with a measly 50.9% of the vote, it says Trump is a drag on the Republican brand.

One can wonder about the decision of the civil court declaring the man responsible for sexual assaults and defamation. (I do.) But no one is saying that it certainly doesn’t look like the Trump we all know. How many indictments are on the horizon? Do you really want your child to grow up to be like this president?

The banks are failing, the southern border is over, gasoline is a luxury, and the Democrats want to take away our gas stoves. Poor old President Joe Biden is more awake than the night watchman at Folgers but stumbles through the White House and his veep is a cackle away from the nuclear button.

The School Board must demand greater transparency for the public following errors, delays and lawsuits

We can beat these guys if we let Trump’s scorched earth revenge tour pass. Republicans have a deep bench: US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just to start. They are fighters without the wanton wickedness of Trump. Republicans win when it’s morning in America, not with broken glass and nooses in Washington, DC

It’s time for former Governor Tommy Thompson, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Scott Walker to lead this party out of the conspiracy chat rooms and into the sunlight. They are expected to say, along with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and US Representative Mike Gallagher of Green Bay, that “we lose with Trump.”

Destroying the Constitution in exchange for cheap gas will not make America great again. Pledge to leave the presidential ballot blank if Trump’s name is on it. Call me a RINO, but Trump has never committed to supporting any candidate other than himself. He is the real RINO.

Blaska, of Madison, is a former Dane County Councilman who blogs at www.davidblaska.com.

Catch the latest opinions

Get weekly opinion pieces, letters and editorials straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://madison.com/opinion/column/david-blaska-why-ill-never-vote-for-donald-trump-again/article_45b871da-f5a8-11ed-9a56-430c28251384.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos