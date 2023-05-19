PM Modi to meet Zelenskyy in Japan – Food, energy security and economic resilience on G7 agenda





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The meeting, if it takes place, will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the Russian-Ukrainian war which began last year. And based on the reports, the talk between the two leaders will focus on the current situation in Ukraine and how it can be resolved diplomatically and how to restore stability in the region. `This is not an era of war During his meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in Samarkand in 2022, Prime Minister Modi told him that “this is not the era of war”. And urged the leaders of both countries to sit down for a dialogue to find a solution to the ongoing war which is impacting the global economy. In addition to meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines with G7 leaders and other counterparts from France, the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Vietnam and of the host country, Japan. Meetings with leaders on the sidelines will focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation, regional dynamics and will also discuss common interests. Japan hosts the G7 under its presidency and will also host the QUAD Leaders Summit on the sidelines, as leaders will be present there at a venue in Hiroshima for the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Japan at the invitation of his counterpart Fumio Kishida for the G7 from May 19-21 where during outreach sessions he will focus on global challenges such as food and energy security as well as peace and security, etc. India has been invited as a guest country to the G7 and this comes at a time when India holds the G20 Presidency. G7 agenda The Group of Seven countries, special guests and representatives of international bodies will discuss nuclear disarmament, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food, health, economic security and resilience. PM to deliver three sessions as part of G7 outreach program In a special pre-visit briefing, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday that on May 20-21, India will participate in three official sessions: The first session on Saturday will focus on health and gender, food and development; on May 21, PM Modi will participate in the second session related to environment and energy as well as climate change and the last session on the same day will focus on “a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”. Ahead of the G7 meeting, the United States and the United Kingdom announced their intention to impose more sanctions on Russia for its repeated attacks on Ukraine, which has now entered its second year.

