Donald Trump may have to make room during his summer vacation for an indictment in Georgia: report





Last month, Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s bid to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election, said she would announce any possible indictments against the ex-president and allies. who tried to help him steal a second term between July 11 and September 1. Now, she seems to have pointed to an even more specific time: the first three weeks of August. Hope the old guy didn’t book a non-refundable summer trip!

The New York Times reports that, in a letter sent to 21 Fulton County officials yesterday, Willis announced that due to security concerns surrounding her investigation and potential criminal charges that could follow, she would be downsizing her office by about 70% and have the majority of people working remotely between July 31 and August 18, when the grand juries are in session. (While a special grand jury spent months hearing evidence in the Trump investigation, Willis must now seek the approval of a regular grand jury for any possible indictment.) The district attorney noted in the letter. Thursday that exceptions to the remote work plan would include my leadership team and all armed investigators. She added that she respectfully requests that the judges not schedule in-person trials and hearings during the weeks beginning Monday August 7 and Monday August 14. As the Times notes, the measurements suggest Willis expects a grand jury to unseal the indictments during this time. The outlet also noted that Williss’ schedule has already been pushed back at least once while she’s been negotiating co-op deals, so obviously it could happen again; however, the dates given in his last letter seem fairly accurate.

For their part, Trump’s lawyers are still trying to overturn the special grand juries’ final report and have Willis and the judge presiding over the inquiry thrown out. In response to that attempt, Willis wrote in a filing this week that Trump and Co. are not content to follow the ordinary course of the law. They seek to restrict a criminal investigation before charges are filed or even sought. In February, when asked about the recommendations made by the special grand jury as to who to indict, jury forewoman Emily Kohrstold told The Times that it was not a short list. When asked if the ex-president was on it, she added: You won’t be shocked. It’s not rocket science. Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March, another juror from the group’s report: A lot of things will come out sooner or later. And it’s going to be huge. It’s gonna be huge.

Last year, Willis sent a letter to the FBI’s Atlanta field office, requesting a risk assessment of the downtown Atlanta courthouse and for the office to provide protective resources to include agents of the intelligence and federal agents, noting that Trump had described her and other prosecutors. investigating him as vicious and horrible people in a rally and demanded protests in their cities. Shortly before his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney over a series of silent payments he made before the 2016 election, Trump called for death and destruction. In another letter, sent to the local sheriff last month, Willis explained the need for increased security and preparedness in the coming months due to this pending announcement.

Trump typically spends the summer at his New Jersey golf course, which would be less than a three-hour flight, should he show up at the courthouse for arraignment (again).

