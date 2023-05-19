Imran Khan ‘refuses’ permission for search operation in Zaman Park





LAHORE: As authorities say need to arrest ‘terrorists’ inside Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s house, ex-PM refuses to allow a search of his home.

The Punjab government claimed on Wednesday that “30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan’s residence” and gave the PTI 24 hours to hand over those disbelievers or face action, but even after the passage of the 48 hours, no action was taken.

The government negotiating team, after obtaining search warrants from an anti-terrorism court, were in Zaman Park for over an hour and discussed SOPs with the head of the PTI and his legal team, but they did not couldn’t move forward.

Khan, according to people familiar with the meetings, has put forward some of his conditions for the search, and the delegation will present them to the caretaker government.

The authorities also presented the “evidence” before the head of the PTI regarding the terrorists who attacked, destroyed and set fire to military installations present inside his residence, but he did not move.

Authorities began a crackdown on PTI workers and leaders after they burned down public property and defense installations following Khan’s May 9 arrest, which the military dubbed “Balck Day”.

Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, an aide to Khan, said his party “satisfies” the government team and informed that “there is nothing” here as authorities claim.

“We will welcome the government team whenever they come,” he added.

The government’s next course of action?

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said there was an “impasse” between the government and the PTI over the search operation at Zaman Park.

“Imran Khan insisted that only four police officers search his house,” Mir told Geo News’ Shahzad Iqbal, noting that the visiting delegation had provided a list of 2,200 people wanted in different cases.

“Hassan Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Hammad Azhar are wanted. We have tracked their whereabouts through geofencing,” the information minister said.

But in response, Khan told the delegation that the people authorities were chasing were not at his home, Mir said.

Speaking to Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada a day earlier about whether Khan would not allow the search, Mir said: “If he does not allow the delegation to carry out the search, then we will decide our strategy, but for now, we will want things to be carried out in a positive way.”

Terrorists arrested

Earlier, Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more terrorists trying to flee from Zaman Park, bringing the total number of those arrested to 14.

According to CCPO Kamyana, four of the suspected terrorists were involved in the attack on Askari Tower, while two of them were among those who ransacked the Lahore corps commander’s house.

Acting Punjab Information Minister Mir said on Thursday that eight terrorists were arrested as they escaped from the Lahores Zaman Park area.

The detained terrorists have already been identified and are believed to be involved in the attack on the corps commander’s house in Lahore on May 9, he said.

Referral against judge

Meanwhile, the road between Mall Road and Dharmapura in Lahore has been closed by police, while all roads leading to Zaman Park have been cordoned off.

At a meeting today, Acting Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered that the prosecution of the disbelievers be pursued vigorously and the fugitives arrested as soon as possible.

The meeting was held to review the public order situation in the province and the progress made so far in the search for the perpetrators involved in the May 9 protests.

Participants in the meeting also expressed their concerns over the alleged facilitation of those who attacked the office of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) office in Faisalabad.

Among those accused of being involved in the attack are Ali Afzal Sahi, who is believed to be a close relative of a judge, among others.

It was also decided during the session that a reference will be sent against a judge for providing extraordinary facilities to terrorists, while the illegal and unconstitutional facilitation of those accused of violence will also be challenged.

Facilitation of suspects is tantamount to the assassination of justice, observed the assembly.

