Ga prosecutor says charges in Trump probe could come in August





The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies requested that no in-person trial or hearing be held at the Fulton County Courthouse in early August, sign that a decision on the charges could be announced.

In a letter to the courthouse chief judge on Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she expects 70% of her staff to work remotely between July 31 and August 18. Those who will remain at the courthouse at that time include the executive staff and “all armed investigators,” according to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News.

“I respectfully request that the judges do not schedule in-person trials and hearings for the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14,” he said.

Willis did not give a reason for the unusual request in the letter, which was first reported by The New York Times.

In a separate letter to local law enforcement last month, she said she would ‘announce charging decisions resulting from my office’s investigation into possible criminal interference in the administration of the elections. Georgias 2020 General Courts during the state’s fourth superior court term, which begins July 11 and ends September 1.

The special grand jury Willis brought in last year to help investigate possible election interference by Trump and his allies recommended indicting more than a dozen people, said Emily Kohrs, the jury’s forewoman. , on NBC News Nightly News” in February.

There are certainly names you will recognize, yes. There are also some names you might not recognize,” Kohrs added.

In the months that followed, a number of “bogus voters” who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won Georgia in the 2020 election and themselves as official voters in the state entered into immunity agreements with Willis’ office, according to court documents.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case. His lawyers filed a court case in March arguing that all evidence gathered by the grand jury should be found unconstitutional and that Willis should be disqualified from further investigation and/or prosecution in this case.

In a response filed earlier this week, Willis’ office said Trump’s claims should be dismissed as “lacking in merit.”

Trump’s attorneys then requested three weeks on Tuesday to respond to the prosecutor’s response, a request that Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney denied on Friday.

“To date, the Court has received over five hundred pages of information, arguments and exhibits on the issues raised by former President Trump,” he wrote. “It’s a lot.”

McBurney said if he needed additional information, he would ask for it.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/ga-prosecutor-indicates-charges-trump-probe-come-august-rcna85256 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos