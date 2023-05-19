India ready to protect its sovereignty and dignity: PM Modi on India-China standoff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed on Friday that India was fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity. As troops along the Indo-China border spend more than three years in a stalemate along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Modi has stressed that peace and tranquility on the border is essential to normal bilateral relations between neighbours.

The future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests,” Prime Minister Modi said in an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei Asia. He also pointed out that the “normalization” of relations would benefit the whole region and the world.

Indian and Chinese army troops have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 and the tense situation has even led to violent clashes between the two armies, killing soldiers on both sides. The two countries’ military leaders have held 18 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the impasse and the situation has improved, but the impasse continues.

The publication also quoted Prime Minister Modi on Pakistan where he said India wanted “normal and good neighborly relations”.

“However, it is their responsibility to create an enabling environment free from terrorism and hostilities. It is Pakistan’s responsibility to take the necessary steps in this regard,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to the massive growth of the Indian economy over the past few years. “Our progress is evident as we have gone from the tenth largest economy in 2014 to the fifth largest in the world…While global headwinds pose challenges to growth, we have built a strong foundation in recent years. , which positions us favorably,” he said.

On the Russian-Ukrainian war, Prime Minister Modi said that India stands on the side of peace and will help all those in need of basic necessities.

“India stands on the side of peace and will firmly remain there. We are committed to supporting those who are facing challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising prices for food, fuel and fertilizers. We maintain communication with Russia and Ukraine,” Modi said.