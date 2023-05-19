Imran Khan condemns Jinnah House attack





PTI President Imran Khan at the High Court in Lahore on May 19, 2023. Twitter/PTI

More than a week after vandals destroyed the Jinnah house in Lahore, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday condemned the attack and called it “shameful” for the Pakistan.

Pakistan was defamed by this [attack]. This should not have happened, the PTI chief said while addressing reporters during an informal chat at the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Khan’s remarks came after a reporter asked him to condemn the attack as he reported to LHC to ask for bail in the Zille Shah murder case. Earlier, he appeared in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to seek bail in several cases filed against him following violent protests sparked by his May 9 arrest. The former Prime Minister obtained provisional bail in any case.

“I have already condemned it. All Pakistanis condemn it,” he replied.

Commenting on the Punjab Police’s claim that terrorists were hiding in his Zaman Park residence, the PTI Chairman said: “I have opened my house to the media. There is no truth regarding the discussion about the presence of terrorists.”

When discussing the arrests of his party’s activists and supporters, Khan criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government for human rights abuses that he said defamed the country.

“The country cannot function in an atmosphere of fear. The PDM is in deep trouble after arresting 7,000 people,” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

ATC grants provisional bond to Khan

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court granted the PTI chief provisional bail in three different terrorism cases through June 2, including the attack on the corps commander’s house, also known as the Jinnah house.

The courts’ decision came during the hearing of a plea seeking the temporary release of Khan in two cases for which he appeared in person.

The court also ordered Khan to be included in the investigation and ordered him not to obstruct the process. Meanwhile, the head of the PTI was also ordered to submit bonds worth 100,000 rupees.

Don’t worry, the cricketer-turned-politician said when responding to the judge.

Khans lawyer Salman Safdar told the court that Khan was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the unfortunate incident happened. Imran Khan strongly condemned the incident as soon as he learned of it, he said.

After obtaining a provisional bond, the President of the PTI proceeded to the High Court of Lahore.

Earlier, the PTI chiefs’ lawyer asked the court to put Khan’s bail hearing on hold while he was on the way. Bail was approved, after which the hearing was adjourned for some time.

It should be noted that the former Prime Minister was convicted in several counter-terrorism cases at Race Course Police Station in Lahore.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details.

