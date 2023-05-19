Politics
China AI Ernie Bot bans discussions of Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh
ChatGPT’s Chinese rival refused to answer sensitive questions about President Xi Jinping or COVID – and even banned users who dared to ask about the communist leader’s opinion of Winnie the Pooh.
Chinese AI – called Ernie Bot and rolled out in March by Beijing-based tech firm Baidu – has been touted by the country as a better alternative to the dangers posed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
But when asked about COVID and Xi in English and Chinese by CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon during a segment on CNBC “Squawk Box” On Friday, Ernie Bot was silent or spewed misinformation.
When the reporter asked “What is the relationship between Xi and Winnie the Pooh,” not only did she not get an answer, but China-based Yoon’s access to Ernie was disabled.
Xi has banned any mention of the cartoon bear wearing a crop top on Chinese social media since 2017, after he fumed about being compared to the portly cub.
His anger flared after a photo showing fat Xi walking alongside President Barack Obama in 2013 was turned into a meme that painted Xi in an unflattering light as an undersized Pooh next to his Tall, thin Buddy Tigger.
Before Yoon was blocked for her Pooh query, the reporter asked Ernie in English and Chinese where the COVID-19 virus came from.
“The origin of the new coronavirus is still the subject of scientific research,” Ernie replied in English, failing to mention that the virus that has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide came from China – or that it may have been created and leaked from a lab in Wuhan.
In Chinese, Ernie had no response and called on Yoon to change the subject, CNBC reported.
Ernie also declined to comment on why China ended its extreme “zero-COVID” policy, which the authoritarian regime recently halted following protests in the country.
The chatbot didn’t seem happy to talk about other Chinese political issues, such as whether Xi will “rule China for life.”
He refused to answer in English or Chinese, again suggesting to start a new conversation.
Yoon then asked Ernie to compare himself to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Ernie said it’s “more suited to specific tasks like answering questions and generating dialogs, while ChatGPT is more general in its ability to understand and generate natural language.”
Ernie’s selective hearing raised questions about how to regulate AI-powered robots.
Microsoft-backed ChatGPT boss Sam Altman appeared before Congress on Tuesday to warn of the significant harm these high-tech platforms can cause the world if their oversight goes awry.
Altman told a Capitol Hill hearing before the Senate Committee on Privacy, Technology and the Law: If this technology goes wrong, it can go wrong and we want to talk about it. We want to work with the government to prevent this from happening.
He made the statement to Congress as US lawmakers increasingly scrutinize AI technology like Altman’s ultra-popular ChatGPT for personal and workplace use.
Apple this week became the latest employer to ban its employees from using the technology, citing a bug in March that caused breaches of users’ personal data, including “payment-related information”. OpenAI said in a report.
When users enter prompts into AI templates like ChatGPT and the GitHub Copilot software code generator, they automatically send the data back to their developers, allowing AI technology to get smarter over time.
End of April, ChatGPTadded a featurewhich allows users to disable their chat history.
Conversations with the chat history feature turned off will not be used to train and improve AI models, and will not appear in the app history sidebar.
JPMorgan Chase, Verizon and Amazon are among the employers who have banned workers from using these chatbots.
Amazon, which has its own in-house AI tool, reportedly encouraged its engineers to use it rather than platforms backed by competitors.
Apple is also in the process of launching its own language model, according to documents leaked to the Wall Street Journal.
Apple’s AI-powered chatbot will undoubtedly increase competition in the space.
But without a ChatGPT-like product already on the market, Apple will have to catch up.
On Thursday, the ultra-popular ChatGPT launched an app for iPhone and iPad.
It is now free to download via the App Store.
|
