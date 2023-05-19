Imran Khan in hospital for diagnosis of stomach pain





Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). AFP/File

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Saturday seeking urgent medical attention for persistent stomach pain.

After a stay of almost four hours, the head of the PTI then left the hospital and returned home.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been feeling unwell since the afternoon, prompting him to visit the famed medical facility in search of diagnosis and treatment.

Upon arriving at the medical center in the early hours of Saturday, Imran Khan was quickly attended to by a team of specialist doctors. Medical professionals undertook a thorough examination to determine the underlying cause of her abdominal discomfort. Preliminary tests and evaluations are currently underway to help with the diagnosis.

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2023, was removed from office following a censure move orchestrated by a 13-party coalition known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in April of the previous year. Since his ouster, Khan has been actively campaigning for a date for the general election. However, the coalition government has so far resisted his request.

In addition, on May 9, the government arrested him at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. He remained in detention for a few days until the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled his arrest unlawful. Following the intervention of the Supreme Court, he was brought before the IHC and granted two weeks bail in all cases against him on May 12.

As Imran Khan’s medical examination at Shaukat Khanum Hospital progresses, updates regarding his condition are expected to be provided by hospital authorities or his spokesperson in due course.

