Narendra Modi seeks to bolster Delhi’s Indo-Pacific role

This photo taken and released by Japan’s Foreign Ministry shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving for the G7 Leaders’ Summit at Hiroshima Airport in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture, May 19, 2023. AFP photo.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Papua New Guinea and Australia on Sunday as New Delhi seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Western nations regularly call the wider region the Indo-Pacific, but New Delhi has been left far behind by Beijing’s efforts in recent years to woo the small island states that dot the vast stretches of water with trade and l ‘aid.

Several Pacific island states have shifted their diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in recent decades, and before the coronavirus pandemic, they received an economic boost from Chinese tourists.

At the same time, as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing has negotiated infrastructure agreements with countries in the Indian Ocean, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh and Djibouti, sometimes accompanied by agreements military.

New Delhi sees the region as its backyard, and Beijing’s activities have alarmed Indian officials.

In Port Moresby, Modi will co-host the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit with PNG Prime Minister James Marape, before heading to Australia, another member of the Quad – an alliance set up in bulwark against China’s growth. assertiveness under President Xi Jinping.

“China has taken control of the South China Sea,” said DK Sharma, a naval veteran and former spokesman for the Indian Navy, describing the strategically vital waterway as a “global commons” that needed to be addressed. and respected as such.

“Today or tomorrow, the enemy is the same. Either prepare now or react later,” he told AFP. “India’s visit to the islands is one of our last opportunities.

“There is no denying the fact that the power against which we are all mobilizing is too superior for any one of us to manipulate. The best way is to collaborate and have similar defense procedures.

Xi visited PNG in 2018 and Beijing struck a controversial security deal with the Solomon Islands last year that sent shockwaves across the region when a leaked plan included measures that would allow naval deployments Chinese in the Pacific nation, less than 2,000 kilometers from Australia.

Modi will travel to Australia to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and business leaders, just two months after the Australian’s visit to India.

India overtook China as the world’s most populous nation in April, according to UN estimates, and the Asian giants are the world’s second and fifth largest economies.

But their relationship is fraught with territorial and trade tensions – 20 Indian soldiers died in clashes with Chinese soldiers in 2020 on their disputed Himalayan border.

Since then, worried about the rise of China on the other side, Modi’s government has pumped billions into connectivity projects on its side of the border to boost civilian presence and create new paramilitary battalions. .

It is also seeking to develop closer ties with Western countries, including the United States, Japan and Australia, members of the Quad, which themselves are courting it as an alternative to China.

Modi will travel to PNG from Japan, where he is expected to take part in a Quad meeting which will take place alongside a G7 summit.

But his government has something of a diplomatic tightrope to walk between India’s increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defense and oil imports.

Besides being part of the Quad, India is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes both Russia and China, and currently holds its rotating presidency.

New Delhi and Moscow have been allies for decades, with Russia being by far India’s largest arms supplier, and the Asian country has never condemned the invasion of Ukraine, instead calling for an end hostilities, to the frustration of Western diplomats.

India is also the chair of the G20 this year, and meetings of that group have failed to agree on common joint statements on the war.