Donald Trump “very exposed” legally in this investigation, warns Bill Barr





Former United States Attorney General Bill Barr has said in a new interview that Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents presents his most formidable legal challenge.

The former president is being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last November, for documents discovered last August at his Mar- a-Lago in Florida, which were recovered by the FBI in a highly publicized recovery effort. Meanwhile, Trump has maintained his innocence in the case.

During a town hall on CNN earlier this month, Trump said he could not remember if he had shown secret information to anyone else, quickly retracting a real-time response in which he said that if he did, he had the power to do so.

“I’ve always said that of the cases going on right now, the one that would concern me the most, if I were president, is the Mar-a-Lago papers case,” Barr told Catherine Herridge of CBS News. THURSDAY.

Then-President Donald Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr are seen in the East Room of the White House on May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC Barr said in an interview on Thursday that the alleged mishandling of documents classified by Trump could bring the most legal peril. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When asked why, Barr said it was because the investigation was not largely focused “on intent or anything like that.”

“It is very clear that he had no reason to have these documents,” added the former attorney general. “He was given a lot of time to dismiss them and he was… they were subpoenaed. And if there are games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed.”

Trump’s argument to “automatically” declassify classified documents when they’ve been placed in boxes is “not going to fly,” Barr said.

On Thursday, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) informed Trump that 16 files would be turned over to Smith, allegedly showing that the former president and his top advisers knew the correct declassification process while he was president, according to multiple sources. who spoke with CNN.

Patricia Crouse, a political scientist-in-residence at the University of New Haven, told Newsweek via email Friday that Barr may have been right about the classified documents case presenting the simplest lawsuit.

“The law says you can’t just remove classified documents from the White House when you leave, or declare that they were ‘automatically declassified when I took them,’ as Trump did on national television at his CNN town hall,” Crouse said. “The DOJ (Department of Justice) can really use their own words against him in this case.”

The legal and political ramifications differ, she added. In that regard, Crouse sees the Georgia case — in which Trump is being investigated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — as arguably the biggest hurdle for the former president to overcome.

Willis’s investigation stems from a phone call the former president made to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he urged the secretary to ‘find’ enough votes to edge out Joe Biden, who won the state in a narrow victory in the 2020 election. Trump also maintained his innocence in the case.

“I’m not sure the average American voter cares much about Trump’s removal of classified documents,” Crouse said. “I do think they care about interfering with democratic elections though because they take it a lot more personally.”

Barr’s recent criticism of Trump

Barr, who served as attorney general in the George HW Bush and Trump administrations, has become increasingly vocal about Trump since stepping down in December 2020.

Earlier this month, during a lunch in Cleveland, Barr called the possibility of another four-year term for Trump a “horror spectacle” that would “produce chaos”, due to the lack of discipline of the former president and his ability to think strategically and prioritize policy initiatives. .

After the release of the Durham Report — seen by Trump and his allies as some kind of exoneration and a blow to the FBI — Barr reiterated earlier this week that he doesn’t want Trump to be the GOP nominee in 2024.

In Special Counsel John Durham’s more than 300-page report released on Monday, he said that “at the time Crossfire Hurricane was opened, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign, anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials.”

“I only wish Bill Barr as Attorney General of the United States could act,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday in response to Barr’s comment. “Unfortunately, he was afraid of the crazed radical left democrats and their constant threats of impeachment against him, and was absolutely helpless about the Durham report, he should have taken strong action. More importantly, he didn’t nothing about the massive voter fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential election. Remember you get NOTHING from RINOS. An honor to have him fired!”

