Authorities are looking for ‘wanted’ people, not terrorists in Zaman Park: Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks to reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on May 19, 2023, in this image taken from video. Facebook/ImranKhanOfficialImran Khan says he will allow conditional search of his house. “Will play to the last ball,” he says as authorities crack down on PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Friday that, contrary to authorities’ previous claim, they were not looking for terrorists but only “wanted” people at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“Now they claim they’re tracking wanted people and not terrorists,” Khan told reporters at his home after meeting a government delegation who had come to his house to brainstorm SOPs for a search operation.

Punjab Information Minister Caretaker Amir Mir says law enforcement wanted to search PTI chief’s residence as geotagging showed ’30 to 40 terrorists’ involved in attacking facilities soldiers were hiding there.

But when the team led by the Commissioner of Lahore held meetings with Khan and his legal team, they could not make any breakthroughs and came to a ‘dead end’ as the PTI chief refused to allow them to search. his home.

“If they want to search for wanted men, then they already have them. They’ve arrested 7,500 of our ‘wanted’ workers,” Khan said, saying anyone associated with his party is a ‘wanted person’ at the moment. .

“I told them: come in and search for yourself, there is no one wanted here.”

Authorisation?

Acting Punjab Information Minister Shahzad Iqbal told Geo News that Khan only wanted “four policemen” to search his house despite the delegation showing him a list of 2,200 people.

In his presser, Khan asked the authorities if they wanted to search for terrorists, so why were they insisting on searching his house.

“Why would you want to search my house? But, if you want, I will only allow it if they agree to follow the previous order of the Lahore High Court of three people, a government official, a our side and a female officer searching the house.”

Khan said he feared that if police personnel, with a large contingent, came to raid his house, they might “plant people or equipment” in his house “like they did earlier”.

“Repeatedly condemning” the chaos of May 9

Following Khan’s May 9 arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, his party activists upped the ante and attacked military installations, including Rawalpindi’s headquarters.

The violent protests caused serious damage to public property and led to the death of at least eight people and several injuries, with harsh condemnations from the government and the army.

The army then decided to try the protesters who attacked military installations under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, while the National Security Committee approved the decision.

But Khan has repeatedly denied responsibility and said his party played no role in the violence.

“We have repeatedly condemned the May 9 bombings,” Khan said, adding that he not only condemned the attack on the Lahore corps commander’s house, but all violent incidents.

The former prime minister offered that if authorities came up with evidence his party members were involved in the arson attacks, the PTI would help stop them.

“Under cover of their repression they are trying to destroy the party,” he said, adding, “But I will play until the last ball.”

