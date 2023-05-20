Donald Trump investigation: Georgia prosecutor investigating election interference hints at charging schedule





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked judges to refrain from in-person hearings for parts of August, the latest indication the public can expect the related charges to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election fall at the end of the summer.

Willis sent a letter asking judges to limit in-person hearings for two weeks in August, within the timeframe Willis presented to law enforcement to warn them of violence or civil unrest after the charges were announced.

SCHUMER PROJECTS DEBT CEILING OPTIMISM AS FREIGHT PROGRESSIVES ON DEAL

I respectfully request that the judges do not schedule in-person trials and hearings during the weeks beginning Monday August 7 and Monday August 14, Willis said in the letter obtained by The New York Times.

Willis has also requested several remote days for its employees in the first three weeks of August.

This remote work will reduce the number of Fulton County District Attorneys’ Office staff at the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center by approximately 70 percent, Willis continued.

She added that some of her staff, including her “management team” and “all armed investigators,” would continue to work full-time during periods of remote work.

The letter was sent to Fulton County officials, judges and local law enforcement officials.

Willis alerted law enforcement officials in April that she would likely announce charges between July 11 and September 1. The Fulton County grand jury reportedly recommended several indictments related to conspiracy or racketeering, with hints that former President Donald Trump himself could be included in the list of possible defendants.

Trump’s lawyers asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to overturn the jury’s findings on the grounds that it was “an unlawful and unconstitutional process” in a March 20 filing . Trump’s legal counsel also seeks the “disqualification of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.” any further investigation or prosecution of any alleged interference in the 2020 general election.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In a response filed May 15, Willis told McBurney that Trump’s legal team presented no evidence to prove the jury’s unconstitutionality. She also said the former president’s legal counsel was seeking to “prevent a criminal investigation before charges are filed or even sought.”

“If an investigation results in actual criminal charges against the Movants,” referring to Trump, “the justice system ensures they will have no shortage of available remedies to pursue,” Willis wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/courts/donald-trump-investigation-georgia-charges-timeline The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos