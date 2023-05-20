Chinese President Xi at Central Asia summit warns against US interference





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday warned against US interference in the internal affairs of other countries during a meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian countries in the ancient city of Xian coinciding with the summit of the Group of Seven in Hiroshima. Xi stressed the importance of standing “firm against external attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of countries in the region” in a speech at the first in-person summit of China and Central Asian countries, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His remarks were apparently aimed at the United States. The leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to formally inaugurate biennial summits to deepen cooperation. The next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping (3rd from right) attends a photo opportunity with leaders attending the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, central China’s Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. (Pool Photo)( Kyodo) == Kyodo The meeting was apparently aimed at countering the three-day G-7 summit that opened Friday in the western Japanese city, where leaders are expected to issue a strong warning against Beijing’s military assertion in Indo -Peaceful. US President Joe Biden is among the leaders attending the event. On Wednesday, Yang Yu, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Japan, expressed his deep concern to Takehiro Funakoshi, Director General of the Office of Asian and Oceanian Affairs of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about “the negative trends related to the China” of the G-7 summit. , according to the embassy. Yang urged Japan to “promote a balanced handling” of China-related issues at the summit and stop making the rally “a political performance of anti-China containment.” Comparing the China-Central Asia summit and the G-7 meeting, the Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with China’s ruling Communist Party, said in an editorial on Thursday that there was a stark contrast between “the clean stream of multilateralism” injected into Xian and “geopolitical waste water” discharged into Hiroshima. The newspaper says the Xian summit aims to promote mutual respect and equality, while the G-7 gathering demonstrates “imperial arrogance” and “Washington’s supremacy”. Related coverage: Japan, France agree to close cooperation on China-related issues G-7 leaders set to mention importance of voicing concerns to China

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/05/aa26fe76795b-chinas-xi-at-central-asia-summit-warns-against-us-interference.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos