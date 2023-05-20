Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a third child





Carrie Johnson, wife of the former prime minister Boris Johnsonannounced that not only is she pregnant with the couple’s third child, but that she will also be giving birth very soon. Revealing the news on Instagram, Carrie shared that a “new team member [will be] coming in a few weeks,” alongside a photo of her walking with the couple’s two children, Wilfred, three, and Romy, one. “I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the past 8 months, but we can’t wait to meet this little one,” the mom-to-be of three shared, with an additional photo of one of her children’s hands resting on her belly. LEARN MORE: Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies aged 59 Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson with her children Wilfred and Romy (Instagram) “Wilf is [very] excited to be a big brother again and talked about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has any idea what’s coming, she’ll find out soon!” The birth of the couple’s last child was marred by scandal, with Boris finally admitting his child from an extra-marital affair before the birth of her youngest daughter. Talk to NBC Today’s showan investigator asked him if he had six children, to which he replied “yes”. LEARN MORE: “Coronation blunders and rumors must stop” Boris and Carrie Johnson are expecting their third child together. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) At the time, that number included four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, a son with Carrie, whom he married in 2021, and a daughter from the affair he had in between. Johnson’s number of children was a point of contention in British politics for years before, after an English court canceled an injunction forbidding news agencies to report on his daughter’s existence following an extramarital affair. This new child will bring Johnson’s total number of children to eight. LEARN MORE: Every stunning look spotted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival The number of children Boris Johnson had was a point of contention when he was British Prime Minister. (Getty) Carrie previously revealed she had a miscarriage before Romy was born, calling the child a “rainbow baby”. “Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can never seem like all is well,” she shared in 2021. “I found it very heartening to hear from people who had also experienced loss, so hopefully in a very small way sharing this might help others as well.” For a daily dose of 9Honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here. Celebrity names we love

