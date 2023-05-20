Syrians in Türkiye are closely watching his presidential run-off

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strives to normalize relations with Damascus and his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglus promises to send Syrian refugees back to their war-torn country, Syrians in Turkey are closely watching the second round of the Turkish presidential election.

In the first round of the presidential election, Erdogan obtained 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu obtained 44.88%. Because none of the candidates passed the 50% threshold, they will meet in the second round on May 28.

Ali Al Mohammad, 33, who left Damascus in 2014 and has held Turkish citizenship since 2018, said he was unhappy with the election results but was relieved as he feared a possible victory by the opposition. Mohammad and other Syrians spoke to VOA using pseudonyms, fearing possible reprisals.

We [Syrians in Turkey] all live in constant fear, like, What’s going to happen? Who will win? And if the opposition will win, what will happen to us? Will we be expelled? Mohammad told VOA.





Largest refugee population

According to the United Nations refugee organization, Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world, with nearly 3.6 million Syrians under temporary protection and nearly 370,000 refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities. .

During his electoral campaign, Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of Nation Alliance, made up of six opposition parties including his Republican People’s Party, pledged to repatriate Syrian refugees in Türkiye within two years if elected. He also expressed his intention to renegotiate a 2016 migration deal between Turkey and the European Union in which Brussels agreed to provide 6 billion euros to Ankara to prevent refugees crossing EU soil.

On the other hand, Erdogan, the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), pledged not to deport Syrian refugees and pointed out that Ankara had built tens of thousands of homes in the northwest of Syria to enable their voluntary return.

Now we have built more than 100,000 houses for them in northern Syria, and because of this, the refugees we have now have gradually started to settle in these houses, Erdogan said in a televised meeting with young voters on May 11.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced on Tuesday that 553,335 Syrians had returned to safe areas, referring to the region held by the Turkish-backed opposition in Syria.

Mohammad called Erdogan a bittersweet option, and he argued that opposition parties got their votes by fueling popular rage against Syrians. Mohammad noted that at least the AKP promises not to force Syrians to return to their war-torn country.

How will this be done voluntarily? I don’t know. But at least we are not going to be forcibly deported to Syria, Mohammad said.





Deportations

Kholud Sahin, 30, a Syrian residing in southern Turkey’s Gaziantep province with Turkish nationality, is a pro-Kurdish Green Left Party (YSP) voter in the parliamentary elections.

Despite YSP’s support for Kilicdaroglu, Sahin said she was against him because of his anti-Syrian rhetoric and also did not want Erdogan to win.

Erdogan also says: We have built villages, and we will return them. There are already deportations underway. For two or three years, there has been an upsurge in deportations that do not comply with human rights, Sahin told VOA, adding that she had heard allegations of torture from people deported to Syria by the Turkish authorities.

In violation of international law, Turkish authorities rounded up hundreds of Syrian refugees, including unaccompanied children, and forced them to return to northern Syria, said Nadia Hardman, a refugee and refugee rights researcher. migrants to Human Rights Watch, in a statement. statement released in October 2022. Turkish authorities refuse these allegations.

Last month, HRW alleged that Turkish border guards indiscriminately fire on Syrian civilians on the border with Syria, while torturing and using excessive force against asylum seekers and migrants trying to cross into Turkey.





Normalization with Syria

Turkish and Syrian authorities launched reconciliation talks as Russian, Turkish and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence chiefs met in Moscow last December.

May 10, Ankara and Damascus announcement they had agreed to draw up a roadmap to restore ties between Turkey and Syria after talks between the Turkish, Syrian, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers in Moscow.

In a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers called for more international assistance to Syria in the interests of the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees and post-war reconstruction.

Erdogan also hinted that he meeting with Bashar al-Assadbut Assad conditioned such a meeting on Turkey withdraw his army from northern Syria.

Syrian refugee Mustafa Ali, 37, said he thought the election result was good for Syrians, but noted that some people did not trust Erdogan due to possible normalization with Assad.

There is a large section of Syrian refugees in Turkey who say Erdogan has let them down. He said: We will protect you; we will send you to Syria without Assad. And now he will shake hands with Assad, Mustafa Ali told VOA.

He is the one who said, Assad is a criminal. How will he shake her hand? That’s why they don’t trust him, Mustafa Ali added.