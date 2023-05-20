Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan denies having problems with army chief





ISLAMABAD

Despite accusing the powerful Pakistani army chief of involvement in his political problems, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan now says he has no problem with the army chief but alleges that the head of the army has a problem with him.

Khan’s dramatic arrest on May 9 at a court complex in the capital Islamabad led to three days of violent protests across the country.

From his family home in Lahore, Khan spoke via Skype on Thursday with VOA Pakistan bureau chief Sarah Zaman at VOA’s Islamabad office after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest illegal.

The following transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.

VOA: What is the situation in your residence in Lahore at the moment? And what do you fear could happen in the next 24 hours?

IMRAN KHAN, FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN: What will happen in the next 24 hours? I have no idea.

VOA: Before your arrest, you had said many, many times that if something happened to you, there would be violence, that your supporters would spare no one. Do you and your party leaders take responsibility for the violence that has occurred?

KHAN: Absolutely not, and the reason is very simple. Whenever we say there will be protests, there have always been peaceful protests. Remember, this is my 27th year in politics. Name me a time when I made a statement in which I said we were going to engage in violence. We have always said that we will remain within the constitution, within the law of the land. But protesting is a democratic and constitutional right. When they tried to kill me, surely there should have been arson and burning and burning of buildings. This does not happen. When the army came to get me, there was always a reaction. When they kidnapped me, proven by the Supreme Court to be an unlawful kidnapping, there was always a reaction.

VOA: You have used aggressive language many times. Don’t you think that when these kinds of statements come from a leader, they not only create a feeling of anger, but also the feeling that if we are angry and upset, we have the right to go out and do what we want ?

KHAN: That’s not true. So why didn’t they do it before? Why didn’t they do it for 27 years?

VOA: When I spoke to you in mid-March, when the authorities had come to serve you with a warrant, and your supporters came out and clashed with the police. When your party makes this call repeatedly on social media, asking your supporters to come out, what is the party waiting for?

KHAN: Well, first of all, there’s a historical context to that. You need to know why the supporters came. First, the fans, they know the government is behind my assassination attempt. No investigation was made, therefore.

VOA: But you didn’t provide any proof, even to your supporters?

KHAN: How can I prove that there is no investigation? It’s my democratic, constitutional right that if I suspect someone, they have to be investigated, so they can prove their innocence. I did not have the right to have a proper investigation.

So you have to remember the context behind it, there’s a lot of suspicion, there’s a lot of fear. So, I said over and over again, if you want to come and arrest me, come with a warrant and I’ll surrender.

VOA: So when they brought you a warrant in mid-March, why didn’t you turn up then?

KHAN: Because it was illegal. All you see right now, the crackdown on the PTI, is somehow making us so weak that we can’t participate in the elections.

VOA: OK, lately you have been openly criticizing the army chief. But when your predecessors, when you were in government, and your adversaries criticized senior military leaders for their interference in politics, you said they were committing treason. If their criticism of the military’s top leadership was a betrayal, how is your criticism of that leadership any different?

KHAN: You know, so you have to put that into context. Just remember in what context I was speaking, the context was very simple. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter accused the head of the army, for which he was responsible, of having been convicted. That was the main thing. Everything…everyone should know that it was a two-year Supreme Court case and there was a joint investigative commission, which found him guilty. So all I was saying was, you know, just because he was convicted by the Supreme Court, he blamed the judges and the army chief. It is in this context that I was speaking. At this moment the reason I have appointed the army chief is that I was abducted inside the High Court compound by the army. So the army can’t act without the permission of number one, that’s how the army works. That’s why I named it.

VOA: But you don’t see any difference between the fact that you called someone’s criticism a betrayal, but your criticism is not a betrayal. I mean, they had their reasons, you have your reason.

KHAN: You can’t compare the two. I mean, having someone illegally kidnapped, upheld by the Supreme Court… the Supreme Court ruled my kidnapping illegal. So how can you compare that? The same Supreme Court finds the other person guilty after two years? Remember, it was a two-year investigation that took place. This is what we call moral equivalence by actually equating two different things, you are actually making them equal. They are not equal.

VOA: Your relationship with the army, and in particular with the senior leaders, how do you now intend to repair it?

KHAN: I have no problem. I never had a problem with the army chief. In fact, many times, you know, I would hear him say these things about me, which weren’t true, I would try to reach out to him to clarify [up] The problems. But the problem is on his side, not on my side. I mean, why would I, who wants to take on your own country’s army? How can you do this? I mean, no political party. And even if you win, the country falls. You don’t want to weaken your own army. So, let me repeat, the problem is not on my side, it’s on his side. And for, for the life of [me]I can’t understand what, what he has in mind that he has decided that no matter what, Imran Khan should not come to power.

VOA: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, thank you very much for speaking with Voice of America.

KHAN: Thank you, thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/voa-exclusive-former-pakistani-pm-khan-denies-having-problem-with-army-chief-/7100069.html

