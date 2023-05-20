The Empire Strikes Back? Crackdown on Imran Khans supporters and party leaders is a worrying sign





The battle lines had long been drawn. Now the fight has reached a critical stage. The attacks of May 9 against military installations in certain cities seem to mark a turning point. Furious supporters of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf have directly attacked the security establishment. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan lambasted the army chief for crossing the Rubicon.

Now the empire has fought back. Thousands of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and supporters have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown. Some of them could be tried under the army law. The creeping shadow of army rule becomes more pronounced.

However, the battle between Imran Khan and the security establishment is only part of the game of thrones. The other side features the ruling coalition rising against the top judiciary and promising to remove the chief justice, who they say favors the former prime minister. The court’s order to release Khan within a day of his arrest and protect him from further action escalated the conflict. Parliament passed a resolution calling for an appeal against the supreme judge.

The ruling coalition has also decided to demonstrate its street power. Thousands of opposition supporters rallied outside the Supreme Court this week to demand the Chief Justice’s resignation. Protesters may have dispersed peacefully, with no reports of violence, but it has pushed the battle between the government and the top judiciary to a fever pitch.

Both sides of the picture, an opposition opposed to the security establishment and a government at odds with the Supreme Court, put a dangerous twist on the power game. This is a free-for-all and volatile situation. The endgame is unpredictable.

Curiously, the decision to try the perpetrators of the May 9 attacks on military installations was taken at an extraordinary meeting of corps commanders and not by the civilian government. Cabinet is most likely to approve the decision. But it will be difficult for the Supreme Court to validate the decision to try civilians under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, which would legitimize the growing influence of the military. The plan to create military tribunals and deploy the army in major cities would further lengthen the shadow of institutions, which already eclipse a tottering civilian government.

Using the Army Act against political activists will have serious implications and heighten anti-establishment sentiments. Such actions would further erode the democratic process in the country. Khan fears being tried for sedition and sentenced to several years in prison. Such a situation would make matters worse. Similar drastic measures have failed to restore order in the past and will not work this time either.

Supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement gather outside Pakistan’s Supreme Court to protest against the granting of bail in several cases to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on May 15. Credit: Reuters.

There is no doubt that the rioters must be punished and the law must take its course. But a trial under the Army Act fails the fairness requirement. It is clear that the government is using the May 9 incident to crack down on the whole party. Apart from the thousands of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf workers who have been arrested, almost all of the top leaders have been detained without trial. Political victimization deepened the polarization.

As the disbelievers are brought to justice, it must also be investigated how the headquarters in Rawalpindi, the official residence of the corps commanders in Lahore and other sensitive facilities were left at the mercy of a few hundred protesters who managed to vandalize these properties with impunity. Under normal circumstances, the crowd would not have dared to enter such a high security zone. Some unconfirmed reports and videos circulating on social media suggest the senior military official and his family may have been inside the residence when the mob entered.

It wasn’t a throng of thousands sweeping over security details like we saw in Sri Lanka last year. There are many questions that have remained unanswered. There should be a public inquiry into the incident. Few will accept the military media wing’s explanation that the military exercised restraint. The sight of a crowd, apparently led by a woman, passing through the gates of the General Headquarters also raised many questions.

Heads would have rolled if such an incident had taken place in any other country. But here the government seems more interested in using the events of May 9 to score political points.

Meanwhile, the statement released after the latest corps commanders’ meeting said a well-coordinated arson plan involving the desecration of Shuhada images and monuments, the burning of historic buildings and the vandalism of military installations was executed to slander the institution and provoke it into giving an impulsive reaction.

It may be true that the attacks were well coordinated and planned in advance. But there is no answer to the question of where the security supposed to protect the sensitive buildings was when a few hundred miscreants showed up. All unanswered questions give rise to conspiracy theories. The trial of the perpetrators of the violence of May 9 will not help sweep away these questions.

Senior military commanders called for a national consensus among all stakeholders to prioritize addressing the current political instability in order to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen the democratic process .

The worsening institutional clash and deepening polarization in the country, for which the establishment must also accept responsibility, have weakened the democratic process and made it more difficult to get it back on track. Public trust cannot be restored in an atmosphere of repression and censorship.

Dozens of enforced disappearances have been reported; even journalists are not spared. Social media and internet services faced intermittent shutdowns. Such censorship has encouraged the spread of fake news and misinformation. Political instability makes it more difficult to revive the economy. The country now faces an existentialist threat as the system crumbles.

There is indeed an urgent need for a national consensus among all stakeholders. But for that, it is necessary to bring down the political temperature and not to exacerbate things by resorting to repression.

This article first appeared on Dawn.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1049342/empire-strikes-back-crackdown-on-imran-khans-supporters-party-leaders-is-foreboding-sign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos