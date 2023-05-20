PM Modito meets Ukrainian President Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 meeting





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. | Photo credit: ANI/Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the evening of May 20 on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, official sources said. The indication of the meeting came shortly after Mr Modi left for Japan, beginning a three-country tour that will include Papua New Guinea and Australia, in addition to meetings in Hiroshima. In a pre-departure statement, Modi thanked members of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) who will attend the forum’s third summit in Papua New Guinea on May 22. In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Mr Modi said he would amplify the voices and concerns of Southern countries at G7 meetings, adding that he would highlight challenges in the areas of digital technology, supply chains and ‘energy. I will underscore India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges, the Prime Minister said. Ukrainian crisis Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra had informed on Thursday that Modi would hold a number of bilateral meetings during his stay in Hiroshima where his official engagements will start from Saturday morning. The summit which opened on Friday risks being dominated by the Ukrainian crisis, especially since Mr. Zelensky is to join Hiroshima. Asked about a bilateral meeting between Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Modi, a Ukrainian diplomatic source said The Hindu that the meeting was in progress. Official sources however informed The Hindu that the meeting was now scheduled for Saturday evening before the Quad member states meeting. Mr Modi has argued since the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand last September that there must be a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. In his interview at Nikkei Asia, Mr. Modi reiterated his position and said that India stands on the side of peace and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those struggling to meet their basic needs, especially in the face of rising food, fuel and fertilizer prices. Cooperation and collaboration should define our time, not conflict. Mr. Modi and Mr. Zelensky met in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 meeting on November 2, 2021. He phoned Mr. Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine on several occasions after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the special army. campaign against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova visited here in April and urged India to balance relations by reaching out to Ukraine. Mr. Kwatra had described India’s participation in the G7 deliberations as important due to India’s ongoing presidency of the G20 which will meet here in September. Mr. Modis’ emphasis on strengthening the voice of the Global South at the G7 is important given India’s position at the G20 which takes note of the impact the war in Ukraine has had on food needs, in fuel and fertilizer from developing countries. It is understood that during the engagements in Hiroshima, the G7 members will try to increase pressure on India to align more closely with Western countries. Mr Modi is expected to attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on the sidelines of the G7. The summit was previously scheduled to be held in Sydney but was canceled after US President Joe Biden canceled the Australian leg of his tour. Sources have informed that the leaders of the four Quad countries will meet around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-meet-ukraine-president-zelensky-on-the-sidelines-of-g7-meeting/article66870227.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos