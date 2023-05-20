Donald Trump gives Ron DeSantis “ZERO Chance” in 2024





Donald Trump has doubts about the imminent launch of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign.

“After campaigning for five months and going nowhere but the bottom, it looks like Ron DeSanctimonious will be entering the race soon,” Trump told Truth Social Friday morning. “He has NO chance, and MAGA will never forget!”

Trump’s rejection of DeSantis’ 2024 chances follows reports that DeSantis is telling donors, unsurprisingly, that Trump cannot win.

That’s the message he made during a donor appeal hosted by his Never Back Down super PAC on Thursday, ahead of a trip to New Hampshire on Friday to shore up his support.

You basically have three people at this point who are credible in this whole thing, Mr. DeSantis told donors, as reported by The New York Times.

Joe Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance of being elected President Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which isn’t great for the former president and probably insurmountable because the people are not going to change their view of him.

DeSantis’ argument rests on state battleground polls that have shown him consistently outperforming the former president in head-to-head matchups against Biden. These include Public Opinion Strategies’ April surveys in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

DeSantis’ launch is widely reported to be May 25. DeSantis is expected to file paperwork and officially launch in Dunedin, the Gulf Coast community where he grew up. He will meet with donors next week in Miami, with those supporters in turn seeking more financial support for the 2024 operation.

DeSantis is already racking up endorsements, including from 99 Republican members of the Florida Legislative Assembly, 51 New Hampshire lawmakers and three dozen Iowa lawmakers.

Yet perhaps the major problem for DeSantis is that at least half of Republican voters want Trump, while less than a quarter want DeSantis, at least according to polling averages.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average pegs DeSantis at just under 20% support in the 2024 Republican primary field, with Trump at 57%.

TheFiveThirtyEightpolling’s average has DeSantis at just over 21%, with Trump still holding majority support at 53%.

The average White House race is more lenient toward the governor of Florida. Trump garners just 53% support in this pattern, with DeSantis nearly 22% being the best of the top three averages.

