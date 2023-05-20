Battle lines drawn between Imran Niazi and General Asim Munir in Pakistan | world news





After supporters of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan Niazi targeted the Pakistani military and its flagship institutions in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on May 9, the Shehbaz Sharif government is expected to pass a resolution calling on the Cabinet to try rioters and their leaders under the Army Act and the Official Secrecy Act.

Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and PTI chief Imran Niazi are daggers drawn at each other.

As the Pakistani President and the judiciary at the top openly reveal their soft corner towards Niazi and tie the hands of the Sharif government, the Pakistani military under General Asim Munir has begun the process of dismantling the PTI and isolating their leader mercurial these days. Feeling the heat of the military and the ISI, once described by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto as a state within a state, several powerful party officials close to Niazi have left the party or are in the process of leaving it. do in the next few days.

At present, it is Niazi against the Pakistani army as the residence of PTI leaders Zaman Park in Lahore has been besieged by Punjab police since May 18 and supporters, who have been thronging the area since May 16, are long gone. Except for the menacing Punjabi police, Zaman Park looks deserted according to Pakistani media.

While Niazi is now making conciliatory gestures towards the military, Rawalpindi’s GHQ has decided to take on the PTI and plans are underway to split the party into various less Niazi factions. According to Pakistani observers, former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and business tycoon Jahangir Tareen has been activated to form a strong faction comprising majority of National Assembly members and Assembly members of Pakistan to having played a major political role in the post-Niazi configuration. . It is understood that PTI leaders like Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser will play the main role in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary and Pervez Elahi will be the main points in Punjab. Faisal Wavda, who left the PTI several months ago, will be considered for a future role in Sindh.

Obviously the battle lines have been drawn between Niazi and the Pakistani army with the support of the Sharif government and it is a fight until the end. If General Asim Munir cannot hold Niazi and his followers accountable for the chaos of May 9, then Rawalpindi’s headquarters loses both its power and its credibility with the people and its allies in the Middle East.

