Turkish people will show strong sense of democracy in second round: Erdogan

Normalization with Syria

Claiming that the opposition is calling for the mass expulsion of Syrian refugees in Trkiye, Erdogan noted that “it is impossible to agree with this”.

“But I can say that Turkish NGOs are now doing serious work in terms of reconstruction in northern Syria. They are building houses. These houses are being built so that Syrians in Trkiye can return to their homeland,” he said. -he declares.

“Now we are taking another step. In fact, we have also prepared projects related to the construction of housing in Syria for the return of almost a million refugees to their land. These are quite cool projects. With these projects, we will ensure that Syrian refugees return to their own country, to their own land,” he added.

Responding to a question about the possibility of restoring relations with Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad, Erdogan said: “I made some remarks about it. I had a friendship with the Assad family. We used to meet in family. We were in such a position. Unfortunately, due to some subsequent developments, there was a rift in our close relationship. This rift also upset us.

“(Thanks to) my friendship with President Putin, we thought we could open a door, especially in our fight against terrorism in the northern part of Syria, which requires close cooperation and solidarity. If we can to do so, I said that I see no obstacle it would remain an obstacle to our reconciliation,” he added.

Asked about Assad’s request to Trkiye to withdraw his army from Syria for a meeting, Erdogan said: “We have more than 900 kilometers (559 miles) of border and there is a constant terrorist threat from these borders to our country. The only reason we have a military presence on the border is to fight terrorism, that’s the only reason.

Erdogan said Trkiye would not withdraw from Syria because “the terrorist threat continues”.