India will defend its sovereignty: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by the Indian Diaspora in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday, May 19, 2023.

NEW DELHI: India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and asserted that the future development of India-China relations can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

Responding to questions about the standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, Modi, in an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei Asia, also stressed that peace and quiet at the border are essential for relations. normal bilateral relations between neighbors.

“India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” the Prime Minister said while stressing his country’s respect for sovereignty, the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He also clarified that “the future development of India-China relations can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests” and noted that the “normalization” of relations would benefit the wider region and in the world.

Relations between India and China have been strained since the Galwan clashes in June 2020. The two sides have periodically held meetings to defuse the border crisis, but a lasting solution has eluded them so far. Regarding Pakistan, the publication quoted him as saying that India wants “normal and good neighborly relations”.

“However, it is their responsibility to create an enabling environment free from terrorism and hostilities. It is Pakistan’s responsibility to take necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

Speaking of the Indian economy, he noted that it was one of the fastest growing in the world.

“Our progress is evident as we have gone from the tenth largest economy in 2014 to the fifth largest in the world…While global headwinds pose challenges to growth, we have built a strong foundation in recent years. , which positions us favorably,” he said.

On the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Modi said India’s position on the issue “is clear and unwavering”.

“India stands on the side of peace and will firmly remain there. We are committed to supporting those who are facing challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising prices for food, fuel and fertilizers. We maintain communication with Russia and Ukraine,” Modi said.

“Cooperation and collaboration should define our time, not conflict,” he told Nikkei Asia.

The Prime Minister is on a trip to three countries in Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Earlier, Modi arrived in the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual G7 summit and the third in-person meeting of Quad leaders.

During the interview, he also said he would amplify the voices and concerns of southern countries, a benchmark for developing countries, at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima. Referring to global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains, he said: “I will highlight

India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges” and added that India’s experience would “resonate strongly at the meeting”.

On India’s ties with Japan, he said the shared values ​​of democracy, freedom and the rule of law naturally brought them together.

India, which is not a member of the G-7, was invited by the host and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “We are now seeing a growing convergence of our political, strategic, security and economic interests,” he told the publication.

Asked about the issue of UN reform in the context of India’s long and sustained bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council, Modi spoke of the “limits” of global governance institutions that remain “confined to outmoded mindsets.

“These shortcomings have become evident in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism and financial crises,” he said.

“The credibility of the UNSC and its decision-making process will always be in question if it continues to deny permanent representation to the world’s largest democracy, as well as entire continents like Africa and Latin America.”