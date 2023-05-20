Jokowi gives new position, Luhut immediately checks IKN





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially appointed Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan as Chairman of the Special Working Group (Satgasus) for Accelerating Investments in the Capital of the Archipelago ( IKN) on Tuesday (5/15/2023). Two days after the inauguration, Luhut directly observed the development progress of the IKN on Wednesday (5/17/2023), including President Jokowi’s palace. “The task force will play a coordination role between ministries/institutions, in line with the role of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination. We will regularly check progress on the ground,” Luhut said in an official statement, Friday 19/5/2023). ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Luhut wants to ensure that priority infrastructure development proceeds according to plan. He paid a visit to the project location for the residence of the minister’s footprint, the national axis of the West and the presidential palace. This visit followed the appointment by President Joko Widodo of the Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs and investment as the chairman of the special working group (Satgasus) for the acceleration of investments in IKN. Furthermore, the minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs wants to ensure that the development of priority infrastructures takes place in accordance with the objective. Luhut’s main task is to coordinate inter-ministerial services as well as all related institutions so that the process of accelerating investment in IKN can work better and more efficiently. Luhut pointed out that the most important part that needs to be resolved immediately is the land issue, so that everything can give investors certainty to invest, including the issue of land prices which must be determined with the right mechanism by the through an evaluation. Earlier, OIKN chief Bambang Susantono said, the president ordered his staff to expedite the process so that the investment in the IKN can be made in accordance with the corridors of applicable laws and regulations, including the regulation land issues. “We want everything to be clean and clear, that’s the term, so what will be offered to these investors is already mature land and we know the price so they can calculate it immediately,” said the chief. of the IKN Authority in a statement after attending a meeting chaired by the President at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (05/15/2023). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Dear investor, here is Jokowi’s order for the IKN project (dce)



