The end of Donald Trump has now come





This verdict is a disgrace. The sequel to the greatest witch hunt of all time! Former President Donald Trump bellowed in a snarling and defensive tone at two videos posted to his Truth Social account.

He was responding to Manhattan juries’ decision that Trump was liable for defamation and assault (sexual assault) against New York journalist E. Jean Carroll. The charges stem from an alleged incident between Trump and Carroll in the Bergdorf Goodman locker room in Manhattan in the 1990s.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her. Trump has long denied the charges. A jury of his peers agreed that he had not raped Carroll. But they did not exculpate him.

The move follows a grand jury investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs, backed by George Soros, into allegations that Trump paid silent money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels as he approached of the 2016 presidential election. Trump was indicted on that charge. His next trial date in Manhattan is set for early December.

This, as Trump’s uneven campaign for re-election continues.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has more legal problems facing him. In fact, the first two were the least serious of the cases brought against him. The next two could cost Trump dearly, not only electorally but also personally.

There is a grand jury investigation in Atlanta into whether Trump tried to steal the Georgia election in 2020. In Washington, DC, there is another grand jury investigation into allegations that Trump mishandled documents classified.

Override growing legal concerns

Personally, I think Georgia’s case is much more serious since there is a pretty damning recording of the former president speaking with the Republican governor of Georgia demanding that he find 11,780 more votes for Trump than there was. .

Yet former Trump attorney general Bill Barr (who recently fell out of favor with the forty-fifth president) believes the classified documents case in Washington, DC is more serious.

According to Barr, the special counsel leading the government investigation into the case could indict Trump as soon as this summer. Like the Georgia recount case and the E. Jean Carroll case, Barr believes Trump’s public comments during the chaotic CNN town hall he attended will be the reason the classified documents case at Washington, DC is serious.

Time and time again, Donald Trump has proven himself to be his own worst enemy. It’s really sad to see, because the GOP seems determined to promote him as the likely presidential candidate in 2024 at the expense of much more qualified and disciplined candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Whatever flaws DeSantis may have, he has never inflicted as much public self-harm on his career or personal life as Trump has over the years.

Trump is desperate to tie all of his current legal troubles to previous unjust and politically charged witch hunts that have hobbled his presidency. To be fair to the former president, the Stormy Daniels case is nothing and an example of excessive prosecution.

In all likelihood, this zombie affair is another example of the ongoing war that various political enemies of Trump have waged against the forty-fifth president in a desperate effort to weaken his bid for office.

Jean Carrolls civil case

What’s more, the E. Jean Carroll case was partly an overshoot. After all, the statute of limitations had expired if not for a bit of legal sleight of hand that New York had engaged in by extending the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases.

And, given Trump’s extreme unpopularity in New York, it’s likely that no Big Apple jury was going to let Trump walk, slim as the case was against the forty-fifth president.

Yet the jury did not say Trump was guilty of rape. They instead found him guilty of lesser battery charge. As for the defamation claim, Trump made vicious claims about Carroll in public and could not prove them.

So he was responsible (remember he was the guy who in 2016 wanted to lower the standards of defamatory speech so he could sue anyone who said a mean thing about him. So he was hoisted by its own firecracker in this case).

The fact is, in the Carroll case, the jury was fairer than Trump should expect from the next set of juries. In the previous two cases listed above, the evidence against Trump was paper thin.

It’s all downhill from here

In the two upcoming cases involving the classified documents and his outrageous registration asking for thousands more votes to be found in Georgia in 2020, the evidence against him is much stronger.

Therefore, Trump is likely to be saddled with at least one more indictment in the coming months.

With each impeachment, Trump grows stronger in the GOP primary. After the delusion of proven collusion against Russia concocted by a politicized US intelligence community during Trump’s first term, Republican voters overwhelmingly assume that every case against Trump is in fact part of this grand witch hunt.

If only.

Donald Trump can no longer be the candidate

Whatever the motives of those who accuse Trump, the former president has made himself sensitive to these cases. And those instances, while they serve his political prospects well in the GOP primary, they hurt his chances in the overall (if Ron DeSantis doesn’t eliminate Trump in the primary, that is).

Trump cannot win the general election without the support of independent voters, most of whom hate the forty-fifth president. If Trump enters the general election against Joe Biden carrying with him the veil of three or four indictments, all hell will be sunk.

This is the sad reality the GOP will face if it nominates Trump in this election cycle.

MORE: Hunter Biden could finally be charged with a crime

MORE: Hunter Biden: Could he go to jail?

19FortyFive editor-in-chief Brandon J. Weichert is a former congressional staffer and geopolitical analyst who contributes to The Washington Times, as well as American Greatness and Asia Times. He is the author of Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower (Republic Book Publishers), Biohacked: Chinas Race to Control Life (May 16), and The Shadow War: Irans Quest for Supremacy (July 23). Weichert can be followed via [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/05/the-end-for-donald-trump-has-now-arrived/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos