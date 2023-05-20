Police raid Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore





ISLAMABAD: Tension reigned in Lahore on Friday as police searched the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan for suspects involved in attacks on military and government facilities following his arrest. Insaf (PTI) is running the Zaman Park residence after authorities received search warrants from an anti-terrorism court. After the team left, Imrans security chief Iftikhar Ghuman told reporters that the Punjab police had returned empty-handed. The only thing they got here was tea and cookies, Ghuman said. We have opened the doors of the house to them in front of you (the media). Now you ask them what they got, he added. However, Punjab province’s Acting Information Minister Amir Mir dismissed reports that the prime ministers’ former residence had been raided and said the government team had been sent to the scene to finalize the SOPs for the house search. The 70-year-old PTI leader denounced the unprecedented crackdown on his party and its supporters in a tweet on Friday. The mindset behind this unprecedented repression and the current reign of terror to which the PTI and its supporters are subjected (which was not even observed during the martial laws of Zia and Musharraf) is that we Pakistanis , are like a flock of sheep that can be terrified enough to obediently bow to this display of naked power, Imran said. Well, we won’t because we are humans and ummat (followers) of the greatest leader of all time, who made us promise to Allah that we will not bow down to anyone but Him (the All powerful). ), he added. Authorities launched a crackdown on PTI workers and leaders after they burned down public property and defense installations. Imrans was arrested on May 9. In a conversation with reporters, Imran said he had had no dialogue with the (military) establishment since violent protests broke out in the country. The current army chief clearly has issues with me, the PTI chief said.

01:21

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan: ‘Even under Musharraf, I have never seen such an authoritarian’

