Potential Timeline of Trump Investigation in Fulton County in August

ATLANTA Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis told senior county officials Thursday that many of her staff will be working remotely in the first half of August and asked county judges not to hear trial during part of this period.

The letter makes no outright mention of former President Donald Trump, but the move is fueling speculation that in August a Fulton County grand jury could reveal whether Trump and his allies will be indicted in connection. of the 2020 election survey in Georgia.

In a letter sent to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville, Willis said approximately 70% of his staff will be working remotely on July 31, August 1, August 7, August 8, August 10, August 11. August 14, August 15, August 17 and August 18.

Willis also requested that the judges not schedule in-person trials or hearings for Aug. 7-14. If the hearings take place during this week, members of senior management at Willis will handle the proceedings.

Note that during this time, my management team, all armed investigators, my Case Intake Division and Juvenile Court Building staff will be working every day, including scheduled partial remote workdays, wrote Willis. During this three week period, on days other than those listed above, all of my staff will be present as usual.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment for this story.

Willis previously told 11Alive that July 17 was the first a Fulton County grand jury could hear evidence related to the Trump investigation. In an earlier letter to Atlanta law enforcement, Willis said potential indictments against Trump and others would have come before September 1.

This week’s letter appears to offer a tighter timeline. The New York Times reports that letters were sent to 21 Fulton County officials.

Anthony Kreis, a professor at Georgia State University School of Law who has followed the Trump investigation closely, told 11Alive that Willis’ decision was “highly unusual.”

“The announcement of reduced hours in the office on grand jury days is … (an) incredibly specific decision that signals that the DA’s office plans to present evidence to the regular grand jury in time for potential indictments in August” , said Kreis. “Between this and Willis’ previous letter to law enforcement asking them to be on heightened alert over the summer, the likelihood of major indictments coming down appears high.”

Willis’ decision comes as a Fulton County judge weighs a motion by Trump and one of his allies seeking to derail the case before it begins.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Friday denied a motion by Trump’s lawyers asking for 21 days to respond to a filing Willis filed earlier this week.

In a separate filing, a group of former prosecutors and state attorneys filed a motion opposing Trump’s attempt to dump the election investigation.

The investigation began shortly after Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021 and asked the state’s top election official to find enough votes to overturn the state’s result. .

Fulton County Superior Court judges voted in January 2022 to appoint the special purpose grand jury at Willis’ request. In May 2022, the jurors were sworn in and the jury completed its work in January 2023.

Jurors heard from 75 witnesses during the roughly eight-month inquest. Its final report remains mostly secret, but the document recommends indictments for more than a dozen people, jury chairperson Emily Kohrs told media earlier this year.

The special grand jury had no power to issue indictments. To seek charges, Willis must take the case to a regular grand jury.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

