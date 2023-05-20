PM Modi unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Peace Park near Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Dome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Hiroshima Peace Park on Saturday ahead of the second day of the G-7 summit.

The bust of Mahatma Gandhi was donated by the Indian government to the city of Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the 42-inch tall bronze bust was sculpted by Padma Bhushan Laureate, Ram Vanji Sutar.

A symbol of friendship and kindness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

A symbol of friendship and goodwill.PM @Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. The Mahatmas bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a fitting tribute to a city that symbolizes humanity’s yearning for peace. pic.twitter.com/YlJasrcre9 Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2023

The bust site, adjacent to the Motoyasu River, is close to the iconic Atomic Bomb Dome which is visited by thousands of people – locals and tourists – every day.

The place was chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his life to peace and non-violence. The location truly resonates with Gandhi’s principles and life, which continue to inspire the world and its leaders,” MEA said.

Among the dignitaries present at the unveiling ceremony were Nakatani Gen, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament; Hiroshima City Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Hiroshima City Assembly Speaker Tatsunori Motani.

Hiroshima MPs and senior government officials; and members of the Indian community were also present at the event.

On Friday, Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the annual G7 grouping summit and the third in-person meeting of Quad leaders during which he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to address them. raise collectively.

The Prime Minister is in Hiroshima for the first leg of his three-country trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in more than 40 engagements.

Prime Minister Modi met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima city today and discussed ways to enhance bilateral friendship in different sectors including trade, economy and culture.

Prime Ministers Modi and Kishida discussed ways to synergize the efforts of the respective G-7 and G-20 presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of countries from the South.

They also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Upon his arrival in Japan, the Prime Minister was received by senior Japanese and Indian officials at the airport. He was warmly welcomed by the Indian community when he arrived at his hotel.

The Prime Minister also interacted with children and members of the Indian community.

Prime Minister Modi is in Hiroshima from May 19-21, mainly for the annual G7 advanced economies summit where he is expected to speak on challenges facing the world, including food security, fertilizers and energy security.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit.