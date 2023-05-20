Turns out Jokowi lost, SBY proved he built more roads

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A measure of a country’s progress can be seen from its infrastructure development. It is also a question, which is superior in infrastructure development in Indonesia, the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) or the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)?

The General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, once claimed that there had been a lot of infrastructure development under the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). Agus also insinuated that 90% of the projects inaugurated by President Joko Widodo were the legacy of projects initiated by SBY.

“Some say, for example, there was no infrastructure development in the past. In fact, there was a lot,” said AHY in Rapimnas Democrats at JCC, Central Jakarta, September 15, 2022 , cited Saturday (20/5/2023).

“Secondly, it was planned, prepared, allocated a budget and construction began so that a lot of people lived and already 70% and even 90% ended up with tape scissors. Did a year of ribbon cutting makes sense or not?” AHY explained.

What are the facts and data?

Based on official data, SBY constructed 189.2 kilometers of toll roads from 2004 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Jokowi has constructed 1,762.3 kilometers of toll roads since taking office in 2014. In fact, another 750 kilometers of toll roads are expected to be completed in 2024.

However, the massive construction of toll roads under the government of President Joko Widodo has not been accompanied by special attention to national roads. This is reflected in the lack of length of roads and the decreasing stability of national roads.

Compiled from data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), the total length of roads under the Jokowi administration from 2014 to 2020 only saw an addition of 30,613 kilometers (km) or 5.91% , increasing from 517,713 km in 2014 to 548,366 km in 2020.

As a result, the total length of the country’s roads has increased by 592 km from 46,432 km to 47,024 km.

Then, the total length of provincial roads will increase from 1,317 km to 54,845 km in 2020 from the total length of roads of 53,528 km in 2014, and the addition of district/city roads from 417,793 km to 446 497, an increase of 28,794 km.

Meanwhile, under the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) 2004-2014, the total road length increased from 144,825 km or 38.83% of the national total length from 372,928 km in 2004, to 517 753 km in 2014.

In a decade, national roads have increased by 11,804 km, from 34,628 km in 2004 to 46,432 km.

Then, the total length of provincial roads increased by 13,403 km to 53,528 km from the previous 40,125 km in 2004, while regency/city roads increased by 119,618 km to 417,793 km from 298,175 in 2004.

Other infrastructure developments, namely dams.

It is recorded that there were 18 dams whose construction started during the SBY era. However, everything was resolved in the Jokowi era. Jokowi is also known to have built 12 dams since taking office. If cumulated, there are 30 dams that were completed in Jokowi’s time.

During the Jokowi era, it is also expected that there will be 27 more dams by 2024. Then it was recorded that 24 airports were built during the SBY era. While at the time of Jokowi, there were 29 airports.

We even know that Jokowi is aiming for 9 new airports and a revitalization by 2024.

Also, 316,590 kilometers of village roads were completed during the Jokowi era.

Achievements of village infrastructure during the Jokowi era included 1,597,539 m of bridges, 1,474,544 village drinking water units, 501,054 village irrigation units, 12,297 village markets and 42,357 posyandu.

