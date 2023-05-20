India wants normal relations with Pakistan, says Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India wants normal and good neighborly relations with Pakistan. In an interview at Nikkei AsiaModi said it was Islamabad’s responsibility to create an enabling environment free from terrorism and hostilities. It is Pakistan’s responsibility to take the necessary steps in this regard, the prime minister told the newspaper. Landed in Hiroshima to participate in the work of the G7 summit. Will also have bilateral meetings with various world leaders. pic.twitter.com/zQtSZUpd45 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023 Modi made the remarks ahead of his visit to Japan for the G7 summit and the third in-person meeting of Quad leaders. He will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia. The G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union. On the other hand, the Quad consists of India, USA, Japan and Australia. Relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated since the terrorist attacks on Pathankot Air Base in January 2016 and on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama in February 2019. India’s moves to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the Constitution and to divide the former state into two union territories have also strained ties between the neighbours. On Friday, Modi, in his interview with Nikkei Asia, also referred to the border standoff between India and China and said that New Delhi is fully committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity. Peace and tranquility in border areas are essential for normal bilateral relations with China, Modi said. The future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests. Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have remained strained since the two countries’ militaries clashed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash, while China had put the number of victims on its side at four. The two countries have since been locked in a border line. Tensions between the two countries escalated again on December 9, after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi said the clash took place after Chinese soldiers attempted to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control. In March, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said relations between New Delhi and Beijing could not return to normal until the border dispute was resolved in accordance with a September 2020 agreement in principle that he had concluded with former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

