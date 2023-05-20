Imran Khan hospitalized with stomach pain





Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). News/Dossier

Imran Khan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), arrived at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Saturday to seek medical attention for persistent stomach pain.

After spending almost four hours in the hospital, the head of the PTI then left and returned to his residence.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been feeling unwell since the afternoon, prompting him to visit the famous medical facility.

Upon his arrival in the early hours of Saturday, Imran Khan was quickly attended to by a team of specialist doctors at the hospital. Medical professionals began a thorough examination to determine the cause of her abdominal discomfort. According to hospital sources, initial tests and evaluations are underway to diagnose the underlying issue.

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2023, was ousted from office by a censorship move orchestrated by the 13-party coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in April last year. Since his ouster, Khan has been campaigning to win an election date. However, the coalition government has so far refused his request.

The government also arrested him on May 9 in the precincts of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He remained incarcerated for a few days before his arrest was declared illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was then brought before the IHC at the request of the SC and was granted two weeks bail in all cases against him on May 12.

Updates on Imran Khan’s medical examination at Shaukat Khanum Hospital are expected to be provided by the hospital authorities or his spokesperson in due course.

