Not between candidates, 2024 presidential election feud seen as fiercest between Jokowi and Anies





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The competition for the upcoming presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres) is seen as fiercer, with rivals to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) being chosen. Political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah said this was clear from the dynamics of the coalition and the presidential nominations. Ganjar Pranowo which actually shows more Jokowi who are involved. According to him, Ganjar, who is a PDIP presidential candidate, actually has no influence over his promotion. “More rivals for the presidential election are not between the candidates, but between the candidates and Jokowi. For example, Ganjar has almost no influence and effort to promote him, he is prominently positioned as a candidate for the presidential election by Jokowi and Megawati, but Ganjar has no decision anyway,” Dedi said in his statement to RepublicFriday (5/19/2023). Dedi continued, as was the case with the coalition that formed from the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) and then the grand coalition talk that has not materialized to date, Jokowi would also have intervened. According to Dedi, the 2024 presidential election will also show tough competition among candidates, especially those who disagree with Jokowi’s governing coalition, in this case Anies Baswedan. “It’s kind of like Jokowi against Anies, and Jokowi is trying to build troops through the Ganjar and Prabowo groups. So far from Jokowi’s side, it seems like that way, whoever is competing, Jokowi will gather his forces to frustrate Anies, even from his current appointment,” he said. The executive director of Indonesian Political Opinion (IPO) said the condition also emerged from Jokowi’s strained relationship with the Nasdem party, which is known to have declared its support Anies Baswedan in the next presidential election in 2024. Since the statement, Nasdem has never been involved by Jokowi in the coalition talks at the State Palace. Jokowi also said that Nasdem was not part of the coalition supporting the government as he had joined the Coalition for Change. More recently, Communications and IT Minister Johnny G Plate was named a suspect in the alleged corruption case which was later linked to Nasdem’s political choices. He also believes that the tenuous relationship between Nasdem and Jokowi will continue in the next presidential election. “Nasdem and Jokowi’s feud will be cold considering Jokowi has this character he is easy to upset but often not directly. Also Surya Paloh he has many political expertise records it is very likely that Nasdem will face off as well coldly the current of Jokowi pressure and maneuvers, ”he said. In Dedi’s opinion, this “cold war” strategy must be implemented by Nasdem instead of carrying out a frontal counterattack. It is a safe step as a party that is pressured and aggrieved by the authorities. “Because he will be seen as the party under pressure and harm, rather than having to fight back, Jokowi could defeat this political enemy,” he said.

