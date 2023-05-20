What do we know about Boris Johnson’s seven children?





The question of Boris Johnson’s number of children has long followed the former British Prime Minister. For most of his career, Boris has managed to sidestep the issue. However, in 2021, completely out of the blue, he finally admitted he was a father of six. Since then, he and his wife Carrie Symonds have welcomed their second child together, daughter Romy, and announced they are expecting again, meaning BoJo will soon be a father of eight. But who are Boris’ children? Here’s what we know… Her four grown children Boris Johnson (R) and his wife Marina Wheeler attend his 2014 book launch in London. Image: Getty Images Boris did not have children with his first wife, former Tatler cover girl Allegra Mostyn-Owen, but the politician shares four children with his second wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler. The eldest child is Lara Lettice, 30. Lara attended the University of St Andrews where she graduated with a degree in Latin and Comparative Literature. Now Lara has forged a successful career as an art and fashion journalist. Milo Arthur Johnson, 28, is Boris’ second child with Marina. Milo keeps a low profile and enjoys a private life out of the spotlight, but according to The sun, Boris’ eldest son attended Westminster School and later the School of Oriental and African Studies. Photo of Lara Lettice, daughter of Boris Johnson: Getty Cassia Peaches, 26, is next on the list children of Boris, but so far little is known about her life and it seems she prefers to stay away from the spotlight. She was thought of working as a waitress at the Sessions Arts Club in Clerkenwell before the pandemic and it is understood she studied at Trinity College in Dublin after leaving Highgate School of 18,000 a year in the UK. Finally, Boris and Marina are the parents of Theodore Apollo but like his older sister, little is known about the life of the 24-year-old. Another girl In 2009, Boris had a affair with property developer Helen Macintyre which saw him become a father again but also brought about the end of his marriage to Marina. Helen Macintyre with William Cash photo: REX Helen tried to keep their child, Stephanie Macintyre, a secret and even took legal action against a newspaper to stop them publishing an article. In the end, the judge ruled that the public has a right to know about Boris’ fifth child. According The mirror, Stephanie has very little to do with her father or half-siblings. Marriage to Carrie Symonds Boris Johnson poses with his wife Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding at Westminster Cathedral. Image: Getty Images Boris became a dad again after his third wife Carrie gave birth to baby boy Wilfred in April 2020. In December 2021, Boris and Carrie welcomed their second baby together, a baby girl called Romy, after an emotional pregnancy journey for the couple. When she announced her pregnancy in the summer of 2021, it was an emotional moment for Carrie as she shared at the same time that she suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year. Carrie Johnson is expecting her third child with Boris Johnson. Photo: Instagram Carrie wrote aboutinstagram: ‘At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I felt incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also felt like a bag of nerves. The couple are now preparing to add a third “team member” and will welcome another baby in June 2023.

