Turkey prepares for another turnout at the polls

Hours after voters lined up at polls across Turkey on Sunday, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan addressed supporters from the balcony of the headquarters of his ruling Justice and Development Party , in Ankara.

He assured them of an even better victory as the election results indicated that a second round would be needed. If our nation has made its choice in favor of the second round of the election, that is also welcome, he said.

Erdoan, who led Turkey for two decades, emerged with 49.5% of the vote, just short of the 50% required for outright victory. His main competitor, Kemal Kilicdarolu, received 45%. Voters will return to the polls later this month to choose between the two in an election that many see as Erdo’s most formidable challenge yet. Analysts say the outcome will determine whether Turkey will continue on an Islamic nationalist path with powers consolidated around Erdoan and frayed relations with the West or choose a more secular leadership.

Nearly 90% of voters proved for the election which also saw Erdoans Peoples Alliance retain its parliamentary majority. Kilicdarolu, representing a six-party national alliance, also tried to reassure his supporters. In a defiant video, he told his supporters that he would fight until the very end.

Turkey is in the throes of an economic crisis, with inflation rate at 44%, down from the previous month. Turkish residents this year have supported electricity price increases to taxi and toll charges. The opposition blamed Erdo’s unorthodox economic policies for inflation and currency devaluation. Five days before the election, the Erdoans government increase salaries of civil servants by 45 percent and reiterated its promise to promote economic growth.

Kilicdarolu garnered support as he challenged Erdo’s growing powers and economic policies. We want to be part of the civilized world, it said the BBC. We want free media and complete judicial independence.

Kilicdarolu pledged to restore democracy and return Turkey to a parliamentary system. Erdoan transitioned the country to a presidential system after a 2017 referendum, effectively abolish the prime minister’s office and centering the roles of head of state and government in the presidency. The move follows a failed coup in 2016 that saw Erdoan impose a state of emergency and Stop more than 77,000 people. Erdoan’s government has also been criticized for its handling of the February earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people and left 1.5 million homeless.

Defne Arslan, senior director of the Atlantic Council in Turkey, said the election result revealed that Turkish voters preferred stability to change. Despite general expectations, it was surprising that the government’s recent economic policies that led to high inflation, low reserves and a currency crisis were not decisive for those who voted for the [ruling party,] She said. This suggests that recent economic incentives announced by Erdoan and nationalist motives combined with Erdoan’s leadership style played a bigger role in their votes.

Joseph Daniel, regional manager for the Middle East and North Africa at International Christian Concern, said Turkey’s growing nationalism sees Turkish identity as synonymous with Islam. He said that Turkish Christians, who represent less than 1 percent of the population, faced the deportation of foreign Christians and lack of approval for the Christian education of church leaders, among other restrictions. This is part and parcel of Erdoan’s Turkish nationalist rhetoric that he has in his party across the country, Daniel explained.

Turkey’s economic woes have shed light on the plight of an estimated 3.6 million Syrians refugees in Türkiye. Kilicdarolu pledged to expel the refugees within two years. He also brought charges of favorable ties to outlaw Kurdish militants after receiving support of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, a pro-Kurdish party accused of links with Kurdish terrorist groups.

If Kilicdarolu is elected, his Nation Alliance coalition has also promised to restore relations with the United States and Europe. Turkey is at a crossroads between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It also has the second largest army in NATO. In March, Erdoan maintained relations with Russia but approved Finland’s NATO membership. Turkey refused to approve Sweden’s membership because of its support for Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

i think i can see it too [in the event of Erdoan being re-elected]Turkish foreign policy continues to emphasize the importance of the Organization of Turkic States, including countries like Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Matthew Bryza, the former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, said The new Arabic.

The second round of turkeys is scheduled for May 28. Right-wing candidate Sinan Ogan, who came third with around 5% of the vote, said he would not support any candidate who does not stand aside from the terror organization, signaling likely support for Erdoan. .