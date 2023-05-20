United Nations needs urgent reform, says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (19 May) is representing the Global South at the G7 summit in Hiroshima and is aiming to create alignment with the wider hosting of the Group of 20 for which he is responsible this year, by expressing their concerns and promoting collaboration.

Before his arrival in Japan on Friday evening, the Indian Prime Minister, in a interview with Nikkei thing at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi, expressed his eagerness to discuss global challenges in energy, digital technology and supply chains.

He highlighted India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges, saying his experience would resonate strongly with other participants in the meeting.

Although not a member of the G-7, India was invited to the summit by its host and Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who is keen to strengthen ties with the developing world.

During the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the common values ​​of democracy, freedom and rule of law that have brought the two nations together.

Although there are common interests between India and the wealthy G-7 democracies, Hiroshima presents potential for friction due to India’s reluctance to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The G-7’s emphasis on tightening sanctions against Moscow has not been embraced by India, which has a strong military partnership with Russia.

Although India pleaded for peace and Modi conveyed this message in a face-to-face meeting with President Putin, India continued to engage in substantial trade deals with Russia.

Modi, India’s Prime Minister, underscores the country’s unwavering commitment to peace and support for those struggling to meet their basic needs amid rising spending.

He stresses the importance of cooperation and collaboration between nations, advocating for communication with Russia and Ukraine. Conflict should not define the times, but rather collective efforts towards progress and prosperity.

The G-7 countries aim to align India with their rules-based global order, but India’s complex geopolitical position makes it a difficult ally to categorize.

India is part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with the United States, Japan and Australia.

The Foreign Secretary said the Quad would hold its own summit in Hiroshima since US President Joe Biden cut short his trip to Asia. The quartet was originally due to meet in Sydney next week.

Modi will visit the United States, a crucial strategic partner, next month.

India, a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization led by China and Russia, does not align itself with security alliances. Modi stressed his engagement with friends and partners around the world, based on national interests.

India’s participation in the Quad and SCO groups is not mutually exclusive as the two groups have different objectives. The Quad countries aim to promote an inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, while the SCO plays a key role in India’s engagements with Central Asia.

Modi said that as part of Global South, they aim to mediate between different perspectives and support a productive and optimistic plan in any plurilateral arrangement.

In December, India assumed the presidency of the G-20. The country then hosted the first Voice of Global South virtual summit in January.

With 125 countries present, the discussions highlighted the need for international bodies to reform in order to achieve greater representativeness.

Modi discussed United Nations reform, including India’s bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council, and acknowledged the limitations of global governance institutions confined by outdated mindsets.

The UN’s handling of challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, terrorism and financial crises has exposed its shortcomings, Modi said.

He believes that the credibility of the Security Council will always be in doubt if it does not permanently include the largest democracy in the world and entire regions such as Africa and Latin America.

Japan’s G-7 has reached out to Brazil and Comoros, chair of the African Union, as part of their efforts to engage with different continents.

Modi spoke of India’s strained ties with its close neighbors China and Pakistan.

Addressing the current standoff between the Himalayas and China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity while respecting the principles of sovereignty, rule of law and peaceful settlement of disputes.

Tensions between India and China have escalated since a clash in 2020 resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers – the first deadly conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries in many years .

Modi stressed the importance of peace and tranquility at the border for bilateral relations with China. He stressed the need for mutual respect, sensitivity and interests for the future development of Indo-China relations, saying that improving relations will benefit the region and the world.

Modi expressed India’s wish for “normal and good neighborly relations” with Pakistan, its rival since 1947.

India’s fast-growing economy has been noted by the Prime Minister with regard to his national priorities.

According to him, they have made progress in moving from the tenth economy to the fifth in the world. Despite the challenges posed by global headwinds, they have recently established a solid foundation that benefits them.

Its goal is to make India a developed country within 25 years, in time for the centenary celebration of Independence Day.