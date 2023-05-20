NAB summons Imran Khan again in Al-Qadir Trust case





National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office summoned Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan in the 190 million Al-Qadir Trust case on May 23 (Tuesday).

The anti-corruption watchdog summoned the former prime minister as part of an investigation linked to a UK 190million settlement at 10am.

A two-member NAB team delivered the summons to the former prime minister’s legal team at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore this evening.

On May 9, violent protests, sparked by the arrest of Khans in the same case, erupted in the streets across much of the country, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others, prompting authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

Civilian and military facilities including the Headquarters (GHQ) and Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore were also attacked by the disbelievers on the day when chaos gripped the nation after the arrest of Khans.

However, the Supreme Court ordered his release on May 11 and ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the following day.

The army and the government have pledged to try vandals who attacked army installations under the Pakistan Army Act, Official Secrets Act and other laws.

The case

The PTI chairman is facing billions of rupees bribery charges in the case involving a real estate tycoon.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, are facing an NAB investigation into a settlement between the PTI government and the property tycoon which allegedly caused a £190million loss to the Plublic treasure.

According to the charges, Khan and other defendants adjusted Rs50 billion to £190 million at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the deal with the property tycoon.

They are also accused of obtaining undue benefits in the form of more than 458 land canals in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa to establish Al Qadir University.

Under the PTI government, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) seized assets worth £190 million from the property mogul in Britain.

The agency said the assets would be transferred to the government of Pakistan and that the settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was a civil matter and did not represent a guilty verdict.

Subsequently, then-Prime Minister Khan secured approval for the settlement with Britain’s crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing details of the confidential agreement.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad a few weeks after the PTI-led government approved the deal with the real estate tycoon.

PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Khan were appointed members of the trust.

Two to three months after the cabinets’ approval, the real estate mogul transferred 458 canals of land to Bukhari, a close associate of the head of the PTI, which he then transferred to the trust.

Later, Bukhari and Awan stepped down as administrators. This trust is now registered in the name of Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah.

NAB officials were previously investigating alleged abuse of power in the process of recovering dirty money received from the UK crime agency.

Following the emergence of “irrefutable evidence” in the case, the inquiry was turned into an investigation.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the property tycoon, to build an educational institute, in return for striking a deal to give cover. legal to property tycoons black money received from UK crime agency.

