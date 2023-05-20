Poll finds Trump beating Biden by 7 points, with DeSantis tying the president in the game





Former President Trump leads President Biden by a 7-point margin in a new survey shared Friday with Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll’s The Hill.

Separately, the poll found Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) deadlocked when respondents were asked who they preferred in a one-on-one matchup.

The coupled results indicate Trump’s apparent strength in the GOP primary as DeSantis prepares to enter the race, as early as next week. Trump had led DeSantis in a number of double-digit GOP voter polls.

DeSantis has argued that he is the strongest candidate in the general election to face Biden, but the new poll raises questions about whether that is the case.

The survey found that 47% of those polled said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 election were held today and Trump and Biden were the respective political party nominees. Forty percent backed Biden, while 13% said they didn’t know or weren’t sure.

Forty-two percent of respondents chose Biden and an equal percentage chose DeSantis in this matchup. Sixteen percent said they didn’t know or weren’t sure.

In another potential sign of concern for Democrats, Biden narrowly edged out former UN ambassador Nikki Haley in a game, receiving 40% support to Haley’s 38%.

“DeSantis is posting in a much tougher environment than a few months ago, but most voters think he can still mount a serious challenge,” said Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll co-director Mark Penn.

” It seems like [Trump] against Alan Bragg or CNN is a [favorable] match him. Let’s see how the primary develops with [Republican] opponents like [DeSantis] or Scott,” he added.

The poll comes as Trump is still widely seen as the Republican favorite to take on Biden next year. DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce a White House bid but is expected to do so soon, is considered Trump’s main rival and generally ranks second in the polls.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll was conducted May 17-18 and surveyed 2,004 registered voters. This is a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.

This story was updated at 5:23 p.m.

