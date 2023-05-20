NAB summons Imran Khan again





RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in connection with the National Crime Agency 190m scandal, also known as Al-Qadir Trust Case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the accountability office summoned the former prime minister on May 23 at 10:00 a.m. to Rawalpindi’s office.

Meanwhile, a team from NAB visited the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khans at Zaman Park Lahore and served a summons to the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Imran Khan on May 18 in a personal capacity in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the title of which was changed to National Crime Agency 190m Scandal.

Sources claimed that the NAB had asked the former prime minister to bring the documents related to the case.

Imran Khan reacts to NAB appeal notice

Earlier on Thursday, Imran Khan responded to a notice of appeal from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the National Crime Agency’s 190m scandal.

Calling the transformation from investigation to investigation in contradiction with the NAB law, the former Prime Minister asked NAB to send him an investigation report.

I am currently in Lahore securing bail in various cases by order of IHC until May 22, so I cannot appear before NAB in person, Khan said in his response.

Read more:NAB CHANGES TITLE OF AL-QADIR TRUST CASE, SUMMONS IMRAN KHAN

The head of the PTI said the NAB notice of appeal is unlawful and according to the filing, no corrupt practices were uncovered. The motive behind turning the inquiry into an investigation is to politically victimize me, Khan alleged.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of earth canals on behalf of Al Qadir University Trust, which allegedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the public treasury. .

According to the charges, the Khan and other defendants adjusted Rs50 billion to £190 million at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.

