Former Chicago banker Stephen Calk awaits news of his fate





CHICAGO (WLS) — Stephen Calk is asking a federal appeals court to overturn his conviction in a bank bribery scheme involving Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman.

A sharp color photo may have been the closest Stephen Calk and Donald Trump have ever taken; though history will remember them standing together as the Quid and Quo of a campaign-era deal that never was.

Calk is the founder of the Federal Savings Bank in Chicago. He wanted a top job in the Trump administration, possibly suggesting Secretary of the Army, and he approved $16 million in bank loans to Trump’s campaign manager.

Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016 was Paul Manafort. The lanky political prince who received millions in loans from the Federal Savings Bank of Chicago was courtesy of Calk, according to federal prosecutors. They convinced a jury that the Chicago banker had taken the loans in hopes that he would land a top job at Trump.

Even though the Quid and Quo were never consummated, the case ended up consuming Calk in court.

In 2022, he was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. But this week, Calk was back in the halls of justice, before the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. What was planned for a 20-minute argument ended up lasting an hour.

“This tells us that the appeals court sees itself as perhaps grappling with a difficult problem and that it’s public corruption issues,” said Gil Soffer, a former Chicago federal prosecutor and legal analyst in head of ABC 7.

Calk’s lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, told the judges it was an unprecedented use of bank corruption laws.

Judge Guido Calabresi repeatedly raised the uniqueness of the case against Calk.

In court, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Guido Calabresi said, “What we’re asking is what was on Mr. Calk’s mind when he was doing this? And is that a proof of the value of this to him?”

“This is a case where the defendant made a loan or participated in the making of a loan. This is a bank case,” Soffer said. “It’s a case where what he got in return wasn’t a bag of money. It was a potential job. It’s a bit different from the standard bank fraud case.”

The government argues that Calk bent over backwards to approve irregular and risky loans aimed at landing a cabinet post or an ambassadorial post. Calk’s attorney told appeals judges that the Chicago banker’s loans were standard and that he walked away without an appointment of any kind. The question is whether this appeals court will overturn a jury verdict, send it back for a new trial, or send Calk to his sentence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/stephen-calk-paul-manafort-donald-trump-bibery/13271886/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos