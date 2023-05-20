President Jokowi and Prime Minister Kishida discuss strengthening partnership between Indonesia and Japan





TIMIKA | President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Grand Prince Hotel, Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday (20/5/2023). In his introduction, President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude for the Japanese government’s invitation to Indonesia to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima. “Your Excellency, thank you for the invitation to the G7 summit. Japan is an important and strategic partner of Indonesia. I agree to improve our partnership so that it is broader and more concrete,” the president said in a statement released by the press office of the presidential secretariat on Saturday. During the meeting, the President also touched on a number of issues related to strengthening the partnership between the two countries, one of which was the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA). Indonesia hopes that negotiations regarding IJEPA can be completed in September 2023. “Because it’s been going on for a long time. Remove tariffs on canned tuna products, expand PMI’s areas of work in the tourism and industry sectors, and implement capacity building,” said President. In addition, the President and Prime Minister Kishida also discussed trade between Indonesia and Japan. According to him, Indonesia has provided flexibility for agricultural products from Fukushima. “I have requested Japan’s flexibility regarding expanding access to Indonesian tropical fruits, including mangoes,” the president said. Regarding investments, the President said that an acceleration was needed regarding the completion of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) development project in Indonesia. He suggested that a direct appointment of a Japanese contractor be made. “Regarding the construction of IKN, I welcome the signing of 5 MoUs with JICA, JBIC, JCODE, JIBH & UR,” said the president. Another thing discussed at the meeting was related to the energy transition. The President said Indonesia was pushing for the acceleration of Japan’s $500 million pledge for low-carbon technologies and the acceleration of the shutdown of PLTUs, as well as the implementation of commercial agreements by PLN, Pupuk Indonesia, Pertamina and Japanese partners. with the aim of achieving net zero emissions. Finally, regarding Myanmar, the President said that Japan needed help to send humanitarian aid through the AHA center and implement the AOIP by participating in the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum of ASEAN. Accompanying the President at this meeting were Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, cabinet secretary Pramono Anung, the head of the Nusantara Capital Authority. Bambang Susantono, Chief Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Japan Heri Akhmadi and Director for East Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Santo Darmosumarto. Receive daily selected updates and latest news from Around Papua. Let’s join the Telegram group “Seputarpapua.com News”how to click on the link https://t.me/seputarpapua , then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

