Prime Minister Modi’s most direct response to China’s “military expansion”; “India represents…”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently visiting Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, said India stands for respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes and adherence to international law . His statement was in response to a question about China’s “military expansion” in the South China Sea and East China Sea. In an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India’s role in countering China’s military expansion in the South China Sea and East China Sea, and the growing tension across the Taiwan Strait to maintain international law and territorial integrity. “India stands for respect for sovereignty, peaceful settlement of disputes and adherence to international law. India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes on the basis international law,” the Prime Minister said. Further adding, he said, “India has successfully resolved the land and sea borders with Bangladesh, showcasing its approach.” India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices: PM Modi When asked how he viewed the escalating great power rivalries and how India would work with them to achieve global peace and stability as the prominent leader of the ‘Global South’, Prime Minister Modi said said India aimed to act as a “bridge” between different voices. “The world is facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, terrorism and climate change, which disproportionately affect the developing world. India prioritizes the addressing these issues and emphasizing human-centered development through collaboration with Japan and other partners,” he said. said. “India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, promoting a constructive agenda geared towards the achievement of shared goals for the benefit of humanity,” he added. The prime minister called the G7 and G20 summits “crucial platforms” for global cooperation. “As G20 Chair, I will represent the perspectives and priorities of the Global South at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and the G20 is key to tackling global challenges such as climate change. , supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, health care, food security, peace and security,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/global-event-news/pm-modi-most-direct-response-to-chinas-military-expansion-india-stands-for-dot-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos