Stephen Colbert apologized to Donald Trump during their rare interview, but the host clearly didn’t take him seriously





Very rarely has Stephen Colbert talked about banning a guest from his late night show. However, there is one exception to the rule, and that is Donald Trump. Despite the interview garnering millions of views, Colbert has no interest in bringing Donald Trump back on his show.

We’ll take a look back at their popular interview and what happened behind the scenes between the two before their on-screen chat. Colbert revealed he was unimpressed with Donald behind the scenes, and that was clearly true during their interview, as it seemed obvious that Colbert wasn’t taking certain topics seriously alongside Trump.

But at the very least, he apologized for some of his past words…

Stephen Colbert has revealed that Donald Trump is very different behind the scenes compared to things on air

Discussing his experience alongside Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert revealed that it seemed like Trump had a different persona for the cameras, compared to what he was backstage before their interview.

“Behind the scenes, he’s like a guy you might meet in a club. I mean ‘country club’, not like disco. He’s very clubbish and he’s kind of harmless in a way. nothing particularly remarkable about him.”

However, things were different once they went on air.

“Then he put on a character for a camera, and the character he gave me when he was on the show the first time around was actually very quiet and very reserved,” Colbert said of their interview. .

Although Trump appeared on the show years ago, Colbert revealed he would not invite Trump back for a second interview in the future.

“I did it once. I wouldn’t want it anymore,” Colbert said. “He was actually a little disappointing.”

“He played the ‘reasonable man’. He’s still kind of in persona mode,” Colbert said. “Sometimes he plays, like, the ‘rally populist’ and other times he plays the ‘reasonable man’.”

Despite his regrets, Colbert’s interview has over 17 million views on YouTube and features several moments of interest from a fan perspective.

Stephen Colbert apologized to Donald Trump at the start of the interview, but laughed off some of Trump’s ideas during the sitdown

To Colbert’s credit, he apologized to Trump for some past comments early in the interview.

“I want to apologize to you. I’ve said a few things about you over the years that are rude, and perhaps unforgivable.”

Hilariously, Trump claims that Colbert also said good things, which made the host, who clearly disagreed, laugh. Donald accepts the apology and is then asked if he wishes to apologize to anyone himself, to which the former President responds by saying he does not.

The conversation takes a turn when Donald talks about building a wall to keep immigrants out. Colbert was clearly having a good time with the moment and not taking it seriously, as seen in the video below.

Considering everything Colbert has said about Trump in recent years, fans in the comments can’t believe the interview actually happened.

“It’s so weird to see Trump and Stephen talking on his show. There’s no way they can do this right now.”

” Dude ! This conversation has aged like a nice big meatball with gravy all over it dragged down the steps of a subway by a rat.

Fans are well aware that this was a unique interview between the two parties.

Stephen Colbert wasn’t the only late-night host to tear Donald Trump apart, but invited him over via YouTube

It may be even harder to believe than Stephen Colbert, but Jimmy Kimmel was another late-night show host who had Trump as a guest during his run for president. We all know Kimmel’s feelings for Donald, but looking back on the interview, things were civil between the two sides and far from controversial.

However, things have clearly changed in recent years. So much so that Kimmel almost lost her job because of Trump’s constant beatings. Kimmel revealed he was approached by ABC to tone down the jokes, but was unwilling to comply.

“There was at one point, maybe, I don’t know, right at the start of this whole thing with Trump where…it was sort of a hint, but I just said, ‘Look, I understand. I don’t disagree. I mean, you’re right.”

“I just said, ‘If that’s what you want to do, I understand and I don’t blame you, but I’m not going to do it. So if you want someone else to present the show, so it’s fine. . It’s fine with me. I’m just not going to do it like this ‘…I’ve lost half my fans – maybe more than that.”

Like Colbert, Trump’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel was unique and over…

