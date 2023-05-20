Pakistani investors brace for shockwaves as Imran Khan tests military





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani investors are bracing for a sudden jolt as former prime minister Imran Khan’s clash with the mighty military and government reaches a tipping point. Warnings of a massive rupee fall are growing, with some analysts predicting another 20% drop is possible. Heightened tensions following Khans’ arrest last week could push a $6.7 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund even further out of reach, with bond managers eyeing the specter of a sovereign default. Khan , who was later freed by the highest court, disputes the influence of the military in politics and pushing the government to hold early elections. Risks are growing rapidly for investors as the upheaval is a powerful reminder of nations history with three coups since 1958, while an apparent assassination attempt on the 70-year-old politician in November underscored that the violence could escalate. Being invested in Pakistan means you have to prepare for greater risks, said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging markets sovereign debt at abrdn plc, a long-time investor in the country. Black Swans are a higher probability. Moodys Investors Service said this month that the country could default after June if it fails to secure IMF financing. In February, the company downgraded Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to an all-time low. Pakistan’s external debt service is estimated at about $22 billion for the 2024 financial year, which begins in July, according to Columbia Threadneedle Investments, or about five times the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Bond investors are increasingly jittery, with the extra yield they demand to hold Pakistan dollar bonds above US Treasuries climbing above 35 percentage points to a record high this month- this. Pakistan dollar bonds are trading at distressed levels, with notes due in 2031 quoted at around 34 cents on the dollar. The rupiah slipped to a record high of 299 to the dollar at the close last week and ended at 285.6 on Thursday. The currency has lost around 20% this year, among the worst performers in the world. Authorities now say they intend to search his home for supporters believed to have attacked military installations during the unrest. Any worsening of the political environment such as the imposition of martial law could deter the IMF, said Patrick Curran, senior economist at Tellimer based in Portland, Maine. Default risk will continue to loom large and bonds and the currency will remain under pressure. . in Karachi, which correctly predicted that the currency could decline to current levels in January. Standard Chartered Plc, meanwhile, is sticking to its call for the rupee to fall to 300 by mid-year, according to Farooq Pasha, an economist in Karachi. The rupiah’s trajectory remains subject to considerable uncertainty as market sentiment is fragile, Pasha said. Politics will remain the main risk in the short term until the elections. The stockpile of Pakistani dollars, which stood at $4.3 billion in mid-May, is not enough to cover even a month of imports despite heavy restrictions, according to Bloomberg Economics. Import coverage fell to an all-time low of 0.5 months in January, said Mumbai analyst Ankur Shukla. It rose slightly after the nation got loans from China. For Johannes Loefstrand, portfolio manager of the Frontier Markets Fund at T. Rowe Price in London, stock picking in Pakistan is more crucial than ever. The company is invested in Systems Ltd., an information technology company that benefits from the weak rupiah as its revenues are mainly in foreign currencies. Coups The Pakistani military has long dominated the political landscape, ruling directly for 32 of the 76 years since independence from British rule and supporting many of its civilian regimes. The South Asian nation had its last coup in 1999 when General Pervez Musharaff came to power. Although the military vowed last year to stay out of politics, Khan’s arrest casts doubt on that promise. The army has denied any involvement in last year’s shooting which injured him in the leg. General elections are to be held by October this year. Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls, Khan called for an early vote and forced the dissolution of two provincial assemblies to give impetus to this, but the government is reluctant to go ahead. November, with the financing gap among the main obstacles. About $2.7 billion remains to be disbursed from the $6.7 billion program which is due to expire next month. Significant additional funding is essential to complete the loan review, IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack said this month. The nation has a tumultuous record with the IMF. Most of its previous 13 bailouts since the late 1980s have not been completed. The government secured a $1.1 billion loan in August, part of a package it secured in 2019. But the program has been repeatedly halted due to Islamabad’s failure to meet conditions loan and attempts to change the terms.

