Former Playboy Model Karen McDougal Shares Details Of Alleged Affair With Donald Trump – OutKick





Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, the other woman in the whole ‘hush money’ case against Donald Trump, has shared details about her alleged affair with the former president.

Like Stormy Daniels, McDougal also claims to have received an alleged six-figure payment before the 2016 election so as not to discuss their alleged affair. This is where the similarities in the stories of the two women end.

Karen McDougal attends Playboy’s Super Saturday Night Party (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Bacardi)

Daniels described sex with Trump as “the worst 90 seconds of my life.” McDougal’s story, on the other hand, is a love story. She claims to have had a 10-month affair with him in 2016. An affair that led to the two falling in love.

“I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know that because he said it to me all the time. He said, ‘You are my baby and I love you.’ He showed me to his friends,” McDougal told the Daily Mail.

“I’m portrayed as the disgruntled woman, but I’m not that woman. I finished it.

This love story was not love at first sight. At least not in the name of the December 1997 Playmate of the Month. Trump, according to McDougal, was the one who initially sued her. She also says that their relationship didn’t get off to a good start.

The two met at a pool party at the Playboy mansion in 2006. The party was for the contestants of the reality show Celebrity Apprentice. McDougal says she caught Trump’s eye in a sheer dress over her bathing suit.

Karen McDougal Claims She Had a 10-Month Romance With Donald Trump

She says Trump followed her “like a puppy” during the party and then asked his bodyguard to get her number. A few days later, he called her and invited her to dinner.

McDougal accepted the invitation despite knowing he was married to Melania and had just given birth to their son Barron.

“I’m ashamed of it now because I knew he was married but at the time it was out of sight, out of mind,” she admitted. “I was a different girl then, having fun and not overthinking things.”

McDougal says the two had room service in Trump’s room and then had sex. That’s when the love story almost ended before it started. She says the former president had a stack of cash in his hand as if to pay her for the evening.

She refused the money telling him she was not that kind of girl.

“I didn’t think I would see Trump again – but we’ve passed him,” she admitted. “I got another call asking me to have dinner and I don’t know why, but I said yes.”

Playboy playmate Karen McDougal strikes a pose at the Playboy Mansion (Photo by Vince Bucci/Newsmakers)

From there, the two would meet five or more times a month, according to McDougal. She says her first outing with Trump was in 2006 at Lake Tahoe, the same event Daniels alleges she had sex with Trump.

Before calling Trump, McDougal says she met Bruce Willis, who she ended up dating after he said she broke up with Trump.

There’s never a dull moment when Trump’s name is mentioned

She used her mother as an excuse for the breakup, as McDougal’s mother did not approve of her relationship with a married man. Trump was unhappy with the breakup and the two ended on bad terms after he insulted his mother.

The former playmate says Trump said, “What? That old witch? I was angry.”

She added: ‘I told her it was my mum and please don’t disrespect her. I pointed out that he and my mother were the same age.

Whether it’s true or not, that’s my kind of love story. It has everything from parties at the Playboy mansion to alleged affairs with pornstars and everything in between.

