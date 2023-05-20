G7 countries borrow China’s economic strategy





Amid his face-to-face meeting with President Biden in Indonesia last fall, Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued an unsolicited warning. Mr. Biden had in previous months signed a series of laws aimed at supercharging the industrial capacity of the Americas and imposed new limits on the export of technologies to China, in the hope of dominating the race for advanced energy technologies which could help fight climate change. For months, he and his aides had worked to recruit allied countries to impose their own restrictions on sending technology to China. This effort echoed the kind of industrial policy that China had employed to become the world leader in manufacturing. In Bali, Mr. Xi urged Mr. Biden to drop him. The president was not convinced. Mr. Xi’s protests only convinced Mr. Biden that the new industrial Americas approach was the right one, according to a person familiar with the stock market.

As Mr. Biden and his fellow Group of 7 leaders meet this weekend in Hiroshima, Japan, one of the central elements of their discussions will be how to rapidly accelerate what has become an internationally coordinated cycle. large public investments. For these wealthy democracies, the goal is both to reduce their reliance on Chinese manufacturing and to help their own businesses compete in a new energy economy. Mr. Bidens’ legislative agenda, including bills focused on semiconductors, infrastructure and low-emission energy sources, has begun to spur what could amount to trillions of dollars in government investment and private in the American industrial capacity. This includes subsidies for electric vehicles, batteries, wind farms, solar power plants and much more. The largest US intervention in industrial policy in decades has galvanized many of the Americas’ top allies in Europe and Asia, including top leaders of the Group of 7. European nations, South Korea South, Japan, Canada and others are pushing for increased access to Americas clean energy subsidies, while launching their own efforts. This race for clean technologies is an opportunity to go faster and further, together, said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, after a meeting on the theme of the economy during of the G7 summit on Friday.

Now that the G7 are in this race together, our competition should create additional manufacturing capacity and not come at each other’s expense, she said.

Mr. Biden and his Group of 7 counterparts have embarked on a project with two ambitious goals: to accelerate demand, even by decades, for the technologies needed to reduce emissions and fight climate change, and to give workers to United States and allied countries an advantage over Chinese workers to meet this demand. Much of this project has come to life since G7 leaders met last year in the German Alps. The wave of recent actions by the Group of 7 on supply chains, semiconductors and other measures to counter China are based on economic security, national security and energy security, said Rahm Emanuel, US Ambassador to Japan, to reporters this week in Tokyo. He added: This is an inflection point for a new and more relevant G7. Mr Emanuel said the effort reflected a growing impatience among the Group of 7 leaders over what they call Beijing’s use of economic measures punish and deter foreign governments and foreign companies from behaving in ways that do not please Chinese officials. But more than anything, the change has been fueled by the urgency of climate action and two pieces of legislation Mr. Biden signed into law last summer: a bipartisan bill to flood the semiconductor industry with dozens billions of dollars in government subsidies, and the weather provisions of the so-called Curbing Inflation Act, which corporations have jumped on to take advantage of.

These bills have spurred a wave of battery factories, solar panel factories and other newly announced projects. They also sparked an international grant race, which evolved after being deeply controversial in the aftermath of the signing of the Climate Law. Lucrative U.S. support for clean energy and semiconductors, as well as tougher requirements for businesses and government agencies to buy U.S.-made steel, vehicles and equipment, have exerted undesirable pressure on the competing industries of the Allied countries.

Some of these concerns have been allayed in recent months. The United States signed an agreement with Japan in March that will allow battery materials made in Japan to receive the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. The European Union is pursuing a similar deal and has proposed its own $270 billion program to subsidize green industries. Canada has passed its own version of the Biden climate law, and Britain, Indonesia and other countries are seeking their own critical mining deals. Administration officials say once resentful allies have bought into the potential benefits of a concerted wealthy democracy industrial strategy.

At the Group of 7 meeting, you will see a degree of convergence on this point which, in our view, can further convert the Inflation Reduction Act from a source of friction to a source of cooperation and strength between the United States and our G7 partners, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told reporters on Air Force One as Mr. Biden flew to Japan. Some Group of 7 officials say the alliance still has a lot of work to do to ensure that fast-growing economies like India benefit from increased investment in a new energy economy. It’s important that the acceleration that’s going to be created by this doesn’t discourage investment around the world, Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, said in an interview. One country they don’t want to see benefit is China. The United States has imposed sweeping restrictions on China’s ability to access American technology, namely advanced chips and the machines used to make them. And he’s leaned on his allies as he tries to enforce global restrictions on technology sharing with Russia, as well as China. All of these efforts are aimed at hindering China’s continued development in advanced manufacturing. Biden officials have urged allied countries not to step in to supply China with chips and other products it can no longer get from the United States. The United States is also considering new restrictions on certain types of Chinese chip technology, including a likely ban on venture capital investments that US officials are expected to discuss with their counterparts in Hiroshima. Although many Group of 7 governments agree that China poses a growing economic and security threat, there is little consensus on what to do about it.

Japanese officials have been relatively keen to discuss coordinated responses to China’s economic coercion, following Beijing’s decision to cut off Japan’s supply of rare earth minerals in a clash over ten years old. European officials, on the other hand, have been more divided on whether to risk close and lucrative trade ties with China. Some, like French President Emmanuel Macron, have pushed back against US plans to decouple supply chains from China. Mrs von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, was push for a de-risking of relations with China this means acknowledging China’s growing economic and security ambitions while reducing, in a targeted way, Europe’s dependence on China for its industrial and defense base. European officials said in Hiroshima they were pleased to see US leaders moving more towards their approach, at least rhetorically. Yet the allies’ industrial policy push threatens to complicate the already difficult relationship with China. Consulting and consultancy firms with overseas ties have faced raids, detentions and arrests in China in recent months. Chinese officials have made it clear that they see export controls as a threat. Adopting the phase used by US officials to criticize Beijing, the Chinese Embassy in Washington this week warned the G7 against what it called economic coercion.

Mr. Xi issued a similar reprimand to Mr. Biden in Bali last fall. He referred to the late 1950s, when the Soviet Unionwithdrew its support for China’s nuclear program. Chinese nuclear research continued, Xi said, and four years later detonated its first atomic bomb.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/19/us/politics/biden-industrial-policy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos