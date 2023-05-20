Left Imran Khan’s house after drinking ‘water, biscuits’: help in search of Pak cops





By Press Trust of India: Punjab Police who raided Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park to conduct a search operation to arrest ‘terrorists’ allegedly hiding there came back with only ” water and biscuits,” the former Pakistani prime minister’s security chief said on Friday.

A delegation consisting of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib, met Khan, the chairman of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) to negotiate with him, according to the Dawn Journal.

The move comes hours after Punjab police secured warrants to carry out a detailed search at Khan’s residence.

According to the Punjab police statement, the search would include a thorough examination of the entry and exit points of the residence, with the main aim of finding “terrorists” hiding there, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan’s security chief, Iftikhar Ghuman, however, said Punjab police had returned from Zaman Park “empty-handed”, according to the report.

Speaking to reporters outside Khan’s residence, Ghuman said: “I think they understood that there is nothing here. The only thing they got here was water and cookies.”

“We have opened the doors of the house in front of you to them. Now you ask them what they have,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government claimed “30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan’s residence” and gave his party a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the disbelievers.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six other ‘terrorists’ attempting to flee Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

A terrorism court on Friday approved Khan’s pre-arrest bail until June 2 in three terrorism cases filed against the former Pakistani prime minister following violence that erupted after his arrest on June 9. may.

In a video-linked address from his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, Khan said Pakistan was headed for impending doom and could face disintegration. On May 9, Khan was arrested by Pakistani Rangers paramilitaries at the High Court premises in Islamabad, sparking unrest in Pakistan.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes, while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

On Monday, senior army officers pledged to bring to justice the arsonists who attacked civilian and military facilities through a trial under the country’s relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Law enforcement arrested more than 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Lahore police claimed to have arrested 14 “terrorists” who were trying to flee Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

