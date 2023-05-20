President Jokowi and President Lula da Silva discuss strengthening cooperation between Indonesia and Brazil

The main issue discussed at the meeting was related to partnership efforts in the forestry sector.

Posted on Saturday, May 20, 2023 12:08 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on Saturday May 20, 2023 at Rihga Royal Hotel, Hiroshima, Japan. During the meeting, the two heads of state said that relations between Indonesia and Brazil will improve further in the future.

The main issue discussed at the meeting was related to partnership efforts in the forest sector. Indonesia and Brazil are two countries that have large tropical forests. There must therefore be solidarity between the countries that own forests, in particular by inviting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other countries.

“More than 30% of tropical forests belong to Indonesia-Brazil and the DRC,” the president said.

Meanwhile, another issue discussed concerned cooperation in the fight against climate change. The two leaders expressed the commitment of the two countries in managing the issue of climate change. The two countries are also waiting for the commitment of developed countries to provide funds for climate change.

Not only that, the two heads of state also agreed to increase cooperation in livestock development and meat supply for Indonesia.

President Lula said he really hoped President Jokowi could pay a visit to Brazil.

“I really hope President Widodo will visit Brazil and we can discuss more cooperation between two major developing countries like Indonesia and Brazil,” President Lula said.

Accompanying the President to this meeting were Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Secretary of cabinet Pramono Anung and the director of East Asia of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Santo Darmosumarto.