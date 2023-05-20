



Karen McDougal says she ended her “10 month affair” with Donald Trump to be with Bruce Willis.

The 52-year-old model claimed she started a relationship with the former US president – who was accused of business fraud over secret money payments to ex-porn actress Stormy Daniels – in 2006 and explained that while she was “in love with him” for a while, she finally ended things soon after so she could start an even shorter reunion with “Die Hard” star Bruce.

She told the Daily Mail: “His people denied it, but he never denied it. A reporter asked him, ‘Did you have an affair with Karen McDougal?’ and all he said was, “I didn’t do anything wrong. He knows I’m telling the truth.”

“I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know that because he said it to me all the time. He said ‘You are my baby and I love you’. He showed me to his friends I’m portrayed as the disgruntled woman but I’m not that woman I ended A family member came to town and we went to a bar and I met a lovely man named Bruce [Willlis].”

The Playboy star added that she was not “cheating” on Donald – who has been married to Melania Trump since 2005 – but spoke to Bruce, who at the time had already divorced Demi Moore and had no married his current wife Emma Heming until 2009, “a lot”, so it “made it easier” for him to end things.

She added: “”I wasn’t cheating on Trump but Bruce and I were already talking a lot on the phone which made the ending easier. Why should I stay with a married man when Bruce was a nice, single guy?’

Karen claims she met Donald after attending a party for the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ contestants – on which the billionaire businessman served as a judge – at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion, where she says he was noticed that he “follows her around like a puppy”. “

She added: “He followed me around like a puppy, trying to get my attention. : ‘Wow, he really has something for you’.’

“I was saying goodbye and he was standing next to his bodyguard Keith Schiller (who later got a top White House job, before he was fired) and he said, ‘Keith, get his number. “.”

‘”He called me a few days later and asked me to have dinner with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I’m ashamed of it now because I knew he was married but at the time it was out of view, out of mind. I was a different girl back then, having fun and not thinking too much about things.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_77dc6709-a3fc-5167-9f80-ad345d0e9137.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos